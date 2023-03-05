Rockies sign three-time All-Star who’s hit more than 200 career home runs

The Colorado Rockies continue to make moves as Opening Day gets closer.

One day after signing reliever Brad Hand for some needed bullpen help, the team is adding veteran infielder Mike Moustakas to the mix. It’s reportedly a minor-league deal with a shot to make the team. Moustakas made three All-Star games over his career (2015, 2017, 2019) and has hit more than 200 home runs. He’s a career .247 hitter with 635 RBI.

Mike Moustakas goes to Rockies. Minors deal. @harding_at_mlb 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 5, 2023

The Rockies need infield help after second baseman Brendan Rodgers dislocated his shoulder and could miss the entire season. Ryan McMahon will move over from third to play the position, while promising youngster Elehuris Montero will get the first crack at full-time third baseman duties.

However, should Montero struggle, Moustakas could get a shot at third. Even if he’s not a starter from day one, Moustakas will likely get spot starts, be a designated hitter or provide power off the bench.

He last played for the Reds, but was cut in January as his production in Cincinnati wasn’t great over three seasons. Moustakas failed to hit more than eight home runs in either 2020, 2021 or 2022 and battled injuries.

There’s not a ton to be excited about with the Rockies right now, but at least they’re doing something. Coors Field can help resurrect careers, and they’ll hope it works wonders for a 34-year-old with potentially little gas left in the tank.

