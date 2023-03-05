Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
ROCKIES

Rockies sign three-time All-Star who’s hit more than 200 career home runs

Mar 5, 2023, 3:54 PM
Mike Moustakas...
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies continue to make moves as Opening Day gets closer.

One day after signing reliever Brad Hand for some needed bullpen help, the team is adding veteran infielder Mike Moustakas to the mix. It’s reportedly a minor-league deal with a shot to make the team. Moustakas made three All-Star games over his career (2015, 2017, 2019) and has hit more than 200 home runs. He’s a career .247 hitter with 635 RBI.

The Rockies need infield help after second baseman Brendan Rodgers dislocated his shoulder and could miss the entire season. Ryan McMahon will move over from third to play the position, while promising youngster Elehuris Montero will get the first crack at full-time third baseman duties.

However, should Montero struggle, Moustakas could get a shot at third. Even if he’s not a starter from day one, Moustakas will likely get spot starts, be a designated hitter or provide power off the bench.

He last played for the Reds, but was cut in January as his production in Cincinnati wasn’t great over three seasons. Moustakas failed to hit more than eight home runs in either 2020, 2021 or 2022 and battled injuries.

There’s not a ton to be excited about with the Rockies right now, but at least they’re doing something. Coors Field can help resurrect careers, and they’ll hope it works wonders for a 34-year-old with potentially little gas left in the tank.

***

Rockies

Brad Hand...
Andrew Mason

In need of left-handed relief, Rockies get a helping Hand for bullpen

With Lucas Gilbreath facing Tommy John surgery, the Rockies needed left-handed relief, so they signed three-time All-Star Brad Hand.
2 days ago
Brendan Rodgers...
Andrew Mason

Not even a week into spring training, Rockies dealt two significant injury blows

In 2022, Brendan Rodgers led the Rockies in bWAR and Lucas Gilbreath became a reliable lefty reliever. Now, 2023 is in jeopardy for both.
4 days ago
Rodgers...
Jake Shapiro

Brendan Rodgers suffers shoulder injury just days into spring training

Gold Glove-winning second baseman Brendan Rodgers' 2023 may be getting derailed before it begins, suffering a shoulder injury this week
5 days ago
Dick Monfort...
Will Petersen

As the rest of Colorado sports keep rolling, Rockies getting left in the dust

Fans across the state have options, and unless baseball is the only sport they care about, that energy and attention won't go toward the Rockies
6 days ago
Kris Bryant...
Jake Shapiro

Watch: Kris Bryant hits solo shot for first homer of the spring

Maybe things will go better for Kris Bryant in year two as a Colorado Rockie, certainly, they've started better as he homered already
7 days ago
AT&T SportsNet...
Andrew Mason

With AT&T SportsNet in peril, watching Rockies games on TV might be different

The owner of AT&T SportsNet -- which under various names has aired Rockies games since 1997 -- is leaving the sports-TV business.
9 days ago
Rockies sign three-time All-Star who’s hit more than 200 career home runs