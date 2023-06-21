Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets rule field for 2023 ESPYS, plus other Colorado nominees

Jun 21, 2023, 11:25 AM

Denver Nuggets celebrate title...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

When the Denver Nuggets win a championship, you can expect them to take home even more awards.

And that could be the case at the 2023 ESPYS on July 12 in Los Angeles.

The annual ESPN awards, honoring the best in sports, have a ton of Nuggets nominees.

They are nominated for “Best Team,” going against the Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA football, the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, the Louisiana State Tigers in NCAA Women’s Basketball, the Oklahoma Sooners of NCAA Softball and the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.

As for NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic? He’s up for three honors. Jokic is nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” as well as “Best Championship Performance” and “Best NBA Player.” His teammate, star point guard Jamal Murray, is up for “Best Comeback Athlete” after returning from more than 18 months away due to a torn ACL to help lead Denver to a title.

To see a full list of nominees, including who Jokic and Murray are going against in each category, click here.

As for other Colorado connections, Vail’s own Mikaela Shiffrin is nominated for “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports” and “Best Record-Breaking Performance.” The skier is up for best female athlete for a third time.

Meanwhile, fresh off his U.S. Open victory, Wyndham Clark is nominated for “Best Golfer.” The Valor Christian alum will go against Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda.

It’s great to see the Nuggets get their flowers, as well as two other big time athletes who call our state home. You can vote to support all of them here.

***

Nuggets

Calvin Booth...

Will Petersen

Report: Nuggets make a trade into the first-round of the NBA Draft

One year after finding Christian Braun late in the first-round, Calvin Booth made a move to get back into Round 1 for Thursday night's draft

14 hours ago

Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Bruce Brown declines his option with Nuggets, but don’t panic yet

The question still remains, will Bruce Brown come back to the Denver Nuggets and attempt to repeat as champions?

14 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is again living a good life back in Serbia

Jokic was even spotted out walking his daughter, Ognjena, who became somewhat of a celebrity in her own right during the title run

2 days ago

Michael Malone...

Jake Shapiro

It looks like Michael Malone got a Nuggets championship tattoo

Michael Malone is a man with some ink, but his new tattoo will hold a special place in the heart of the Mile High City

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets 2023 offseason preview...

Jake Shapiro

What the Nuggets need to do this summer to repeat, become a dynasty

The Denver Nuggets just won the title and with a deep postseason run comes a short offseason, here's a whole-picture look at their summer

2 days ago

Nick Wright...

Will Petersen

Denver villain Nick Wright explains himself on Schlereth and Evans

Wright put Nikola Jokic on some impressive lists, while also explaining why he wasn't willing to do it before the Nuggets won the NBA Finals

2 days ago

Nuggets rule field for 2023 ESPYS, plus other Colorado nominees