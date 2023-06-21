Nuggets rule field for 2023 ESPYS, plus other Colorado nominees

When the Denver Nuggets win a championship, you can expect them to take home even more awards.

And that could be the case at the 2023 ESPYS on July 12 in Los Angeles.

The annual ESPN awards, honoring the best in sports, have a ton of Nuggets nominees.

They are nominated for “Best Team,” going against the Georgia Bulldogs in NCAA football, the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, the Louisiana State Tigers in NCAA Women’s Basketball, the Oklahoma Sooners of NCAA Softball and the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.

As for NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic? He’s up for three honors. Jokic is nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” as well as “Best Championship Performance” and “Best NBA Player.” His teammate, star point guard Jamal Murray, is up for “Best Comeback Athlete” after returning from more than 18 months away due to a torn ACL to help lead Denver to a title.

To see a full list of nominees, including who Jokic and Murray are going against in each category, click here.

As for other Colorado connections, Vail’s own Mikaela Shiffrin is nominated for “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports” and “Best Record-Breaking Performance.” The skier is up for best female athlete for a third time.

Meanwhile, fresh off his U.S. Open victory, Wyndham Clark is nominated for “Best Golfer.” The Valor Christian alum will go against Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda.

It’s great to see the Nuggets get their flowers, as well as two other big time athletes who call our state home. You can vote to support all of them here.

