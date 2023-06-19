Denver native Wyndham Clark holds off McIlroy, wins U.S. Open

The city of Denver just keeps on winning.

The Nuggets took home their first NBA title earlier this week, and Colorado native Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open on Sunday with a score of -10. Clark, a Valor Christian alum, held off Rory McIlroy who finished at -9.

Clark earned his first PGA Tour victory earlier this season, and now wins one of the most famous tournaments in golf. He grew up playing at Cherry Hills Country Club before attending Valor. He played college golf for Oklahoma State and Oregon.

Clark won two high school state championships with the Eagles and turned pro in 2017. He’s grinded through some tough years to eventually break through. Hale Irwin and Steve Jones are other major winners with Colorado connections, as both played at CU. Irwin went to Boulder High School.

Clark’s mother died in 2013 after a battle with breast cancer and he’s played in her honor. He’s spoke openly about her guiding him to his success.

For his efforts, Clark takes home a cool $3.6 million, and will forever be a major champion. Let’s keep the titles coming.

