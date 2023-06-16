Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

You can meet some of your favorite Nuggets and get an autograph

Jun 16, 2023, 2:23 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm

Bruce Brown Jamal Murray...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Have you wanted a chance to meet Nuggets stars Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown?

Well, if you’re on top of it, you can get that opportunity over the next few days.

Brown will be signing autographs on Sunday, June 18 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods at Park Meadows from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. MT. Here’s the kicker: You have to get a wristband in order to attend and meet Brown and get the signature.

Those will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday on location. Only 125 will be given out, so make sure you’re there early to secure one.

Murray’s doing a very similar deal on Tuesday, June 20 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. MT. It’s the same deal as Brown, with wristbands available at 9:00 a.m. that morning. 125 of those will be handed out as well.

Rookie Christian Braun is doing a signing tonight (Friday), but those wristbands went out this morning and are likely gone.

This is very cool by the players, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Park Meadows to set this up. We all saw these guys at the parade, but this should provide a much more 1-on-1 experience.

The Nuggets are world champions — but they continue to share it with the fans. And that should be applauded.

***

Nuggets

Vlatko Cancar, Reggie Jackson, Thomas Bryant and Ish Smith...

Jake Shapiro

Colorado’s Reggie Jackson delivered first NBA title for home state

Chauncey Billups, Scott Wedman, Reggie Jackson are the three Colorado kids who went to high school here then later won an NBA championship

15 hours ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope...

Will Petersen

The Nuggets got on a plane to Las Vegas after the victory parade

Photos and videos overnight surfaced of Nuggets players Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and others partying at Hakkasan Nightclub

15 hours ago

Christian Braun...

Will Petersen

Nuggets rookie Christian Braun kept things rolling after the parade

Denver's spark-plug, and the man who helped them win Game 3 of the NBA Finals, apparently wanted to keep the fun going

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets parade...

Will Petersen

Sights and sounds from the first Denver Nuggets’ title parade

Players, management, ownership and staff rode on floats and fire trucks through the streets to mark the occasion, followed by a rally

2 days ago

Ish Smith, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Jordan...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone and Bruce Brown drop hints at parade he’ll be back

Bruce Brown might be coming back to the Nuggets, after he and Michael Malone both say at the championship parade it's still in the cards

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray...

James Merilatt

Fire truck carrying Jokic and Murray involved in parade accident

As the Nuggets victory parade neared its conclusion, a law-enforcement officer was struck by the fire truck carrying two star players

2 days ago

You can meet some of your favorite Nuggets and get an autograph