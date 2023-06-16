You can meet some of your favorite Nuggets and get an autograph

Have you wanted a chance to meet Nuggets stars Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown?

Well, if you’re on top of it, you can get that opportunity over the next few days.

Brown will be signing autographs on Sunday, June 18 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods at Park Meadows from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. MT. Here’s the kicker: You have to get a wristband in order to attend and meet Brown and get the signature.

Those will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday on location. Only 125 will be given out, so make sure you’re there early to secure one.

Murray’s doing a very similar deal on Tuesday, June 20 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. MT. It’s the same deal as Brown, with wristbands available at 9:00 a.m. that morning. 125 of those will be handed out as well.

Rookie Christian Braun is doing a signing tonight (Friday), but those wristbands went out this morning and are likely gone.

This is very cool by the players, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Park Meadows to set this up. We all saw these guys at the parade, but this should provide a much more 1-on-1 experience.

The Nuggets are world champions — but they continue to share it with the fans. And that should be applauded.

***