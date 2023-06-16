Colorado’s Reggie Jackson delivered first NBA title for home state

DENVER—Chauncey Billups, Scott Wedman, Reggie Jackson, end list.

Those are the three Colorado kids who went to high school in the Centennial State then later won an NBA championship. Unlike Billups and Wedman, Jackson won the title in his home state and playing for Colorado’s team—the Denver Nuggets.

No, Jackson didn’t have quite the impact that Billups nor Wedman did on their combined three rings, but in signing with and helping the Nuggets down the stretch, Jackson solidified himself as a top-five hooper in the history of Colorado.

“We’re no longer just a football state. We all look at football but I’m just proud that the fan base got something they deserve,” Jackson remarked from a champagne-filled locker room after the Nuggets Game 5 championship-clinching win in the NBA Finals on Monday. “They’ve supported they’ve been loyal to these guys. This team has been loyal to each other. They stayed they fought they battled. It’s been a great fan base. And I’m just happy that we finally got one.”

Jackson of course had seen millions line up for Broncos parades during their three championships bit now got to be in one for the Nuggets where nearly a million showed up.

He signed with the Nuggets after being waived at the trade deadline by the Los Angeles Clippers due to a deal that included Bones Hyland. He had spent four highly successful seasons playing in Southern California, including a huge showing in the 2021 playoffs. But he says that was close to not happening.

“Before I was with the Clippers I was ready to be done,” Jackson said. “My body was telling me I was never going to get back to the same player I feel like I was. The Clippers saved me, they built a belief in me. It was tough when the Clippers waived me, it was hard to leave. But to come home and to be part of this special group, one who said they would be here, I’m thankful they believed in me and that I trusted them.”

Jackson was tabbed to be the Nuggets backup guard after more than a decade in the league. That didn’t pan out as well as it could have but he still carved out a role as an emergency option for Michael Malone when the Nuggets were in foul trouble. He played 18 minutes in the playoffs total, knocking down a three, and one minute during the NBA Finals.

It’s unknown if Jackson, who is slated to become a free agent, has played his last NBA game or not. But as of now Jackson ranks fourth in NBA games played by a Colorado prep star at 771, fifth in points at 9,876 and third in assists at 3,253.

Jackson’s career will mean a lot of things to a bunch of different folks. The goggle-bearing point guard who feuded with Russell Westbrook as a youngster in Oklahoma City, made the Detroit Pistons decent for a bit before injuries struck him and carried the Clippers to some big wins. In Colorado Jackson is the native son who was part of the Nuggets lone championship and it’s part of the legacy which makes him one of Colorado’s best basketball players ever.

***