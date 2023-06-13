Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon partied in Denver’s streets with fans

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon won his first NBA title on Monday night.

He wanted to soak it up with the city he helped do it for.

After a raucous celebration in the Denver locker room, Gordon took to the streets to party with the people of Denver. A shirtless Gordon, still wearing his game shorts, walked outside Ball Arena and was simply one of the tens of thousands celebrating the Nuggets’ championship.

Aaron Gordon outside with the fans right now celebrating the Nuggets Championship 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wStSb7zHpp — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 13, 2023

Aaron Gordan pulled up to the block party fresh out the locker room 😂 @Double0AG (via jhambrizco/TT) pic.twitter.com/RY7rH4xAO4 — Overtime (@overtime) June 13, 2023

Aaron Gordon is a man of the people, celebrating in the streets of Denver pic.twitter.com/oV8hx5Re1w — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2023

Those videos are awesome. The pure joy on people’s faces when they realize one of the players has decided to join them could not be cooler.

Gordon was huge for Denver in beating the Miami Heat, particularly when taking over Game 4 with 27 points.

There are certainly more memorable moments for him and the Nuggets to come, as the parade on Thursday should be equally as crazy as last night.

***