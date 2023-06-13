Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NBA FINALS 2023

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon partied in Denver’s streets with fans

Jun 13, 2023, 9:35 AM

Aaron Gordon...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon won his first NBA title on Monday night.

He wanted to soak it up with the city he helped do it for.

After a raucous celebration in the Denver locker room, Gordon took to the streets to party with the people of Denver. A shirtless Gordon, still wearing his game shorts, walked outside Ball Arena and was simply one of the tens of thousands celebrating the Nuggets’ championship.

Those videos are awesome. The pure joy on people’s faces when they realize one of the players has decided to join them could not be cooler.

Gordon was huge for Denver in beating the Miami Heat, particularly when taking over Game 4 with 27 points.

There are certainly more memorable moments for him and the Nuggets to come, as the parade on Thursday should be equally as crazy as last night.

***

NBA Finals 2023

Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

A key Nugget many thought was leaving town wants to be back

On top of Bruce Brown playing by far the best ball of his NBA career while in Denver, he seems to love the city and the state of Colorado

16 hours ago

Jamal Murray, Jimmy Butler...

Jake Shapiro

Erik Spoelstra and Heat share ultimate respect for Nuggets

Miami will credit their sixth trip to the Finals under Erik Spoelstra as Heat Culture—but it was Spo who wound up praising Denver

16 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Why is Nikola Jokic in such a hurry to get back to Serbia?

Nikola Jokic has a few loves in life, his family, friends, teammates, basketball and of course horse racing

16 hours ago

Skip Bayless...

Will Petersen

Even after Nuggets title, national media still doing ridiculous things

You'd think after the Nuggets won their first NBA championship, the nonsense would stop, but it didn't on Tuesday morning

16 hours ago

Peyton Manning...

Jake Shapiro

Everyone from a former President to an iconic building congratulated the Nuggets

A ton of Denver Broncos congratulated the Denver Nuggets on the NBA title, as did so many more celebrities

16 hours ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Jokic did it best by jumping in pool, playing drums with his daughter

The pure joy of the two best players finally winning a title and just celebrating like crazy together is what sports are all about

16 hours ago

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon partied in Denver’s streets with fans