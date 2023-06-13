Nuggets share details of first-ever victory parade in downtown Denver

Mark your calendars. The Denver Nuggets’ victory parade is set to roll through downtown Denver on Thursday morning, with the convoy set to get under way from Union Station at 10 a.m. MDT.

The Nuggets announced the details barely a half-hour after clinching the first world championship in franchise history via a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Victory parades have become familiar in Denver in recent years. Last summer, the Colorado Avalanche rode through downtown after winning the club’s third Stanley Cup. And in February 2016, the Denver Broncos paraded through the streets after their 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50.

Denver officials estimated that 500,000 witnessed the Avs’ parade — and that over a million crammed into downtown to celebrate the Broncos’ title.

Thursday’s commemoration begins at Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. with a pre-parade rally. Live video from the parade will be shown for people looking to be in position for the celebratory rally, which will take place at Civic Center Park following the parade.

