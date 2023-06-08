Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets win pivotal Game 3, as Jokic and Braun steal the show

Jun 7, 2023, 9:03 PM

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

One of the heroes in Game 3 for the Denver Nuggets was expected. The other was a bit of a surprise.

Nikola Jokic dominated the game, finishing with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. He became the first player in NBA Finals history to record a 30-20-10 game.

That wasn’t a surprise. The two-time MVP seems to break records on a nightly basis.

Christian Braun had 15 points in 19 minutes. The rookie served as a spark plug in Game 3, giving Denver much-needed energy off the bench.

They were the catalysts for the Nuggets. The propelled Denver to a 109-94 win, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series and regaining home-court advantage.

But they were far from the only players who rose to the occasion in Game 3. Jamal Murray finished with 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Aaron Gordon had 11 points and 10 boards.

Add it all up and the Nuggets are within two wins of their first-ever NBA championship. It was the biggest win (thus far) in franchise history.

***

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets dynamic duo is two wins away from Denver’s all-time greats

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg and John Elway and Terrell Davis and now Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray...

James Merilatt

Jokic and Murray make history in Nuggets huge Game 3 win

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray accomplished something that no duo in NBA Finals history has ever done, giving Denver a 2-1 lead

1 day ago

Chris Paul...

Will Petersen

Nuggets helped end the current Suns, as Phoenix waives a star

For Phoenix, being on the wrong end of the tilt with the Nuggets caused major changes; Chris Paul is the latest to suffer the consequences

1 day ago

Nuggets fans at NBA Finals...

Jake Shapiro

Heat are proud of their parking, but tickets don’t compare to Denver

Those trying to score a last-second ticket for the NBA Finals for Game 3, prices are less than that of the games in Colorado

1 day ago

Jimmy Butler Nikola Jokic Bam Adebayo...

Will Petersen

Jimmy Butler all but guarantees Miami Heat will win NBA Finals

Butler can heap all the praise he wants on Bam Adebayo, but saying he's going to be the reason the Heat win a championship is interesting

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic, Tyler Herro...

Will Petersen

The Heat’s “secret weapon” still won’t be returning for Game 3

The Heat released their injury report for Wednesday night's tilt and Herro's status is the same as it's been for weeks; he's out

2 days ago

Nuggets win pivotal Game 3, as Jokic and Braun steal the show