Nuggets win pivotal Game 3, as Jokic and Braun steal the show

One of the heroes in Game 3 for the Denver Nuggets was expected. The other was a bit of a surprise.

Nikola Jokic dominated the game, finishing with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. He became the first player in NBA Finals history to record a 30-20-10 game.

That wasn’t a surprise. The two-time MVP seems to break records on a nightly basis.

Christian Braun had 15 points in 19 minutes. The rookie served as a spark plug in Game 3, giving Denver much-needed energy off the bench.

They were the catalysts for the Nuggets. The propelled Denver to a 109-94 win, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series and regaining home-court advantage.

But they were far from the only players who rose to the occasion in Game 3. Jamal Murray finished with 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Aaron Gordon had 11 points and 10 boards.

Add it all up and the Nuggets are within two wins of their first-ever NBA championship. It was the biggest win (thus far) in franchise history.

