Seahawks just gave away Russell Wilson’s No. 3 one year after trade

Can you imagine a member of the Broncos wearing No. 7 or No. 18?

Well, it would never happen because those jersey numbers are retired. They belong to the two best QBs in franchise history in John Elway and Peyton Manning, along with the late, great Frank Tripucka. Manning only wore No. 18 in Denver with Tripucka’s blessing.

That’s what organizations generally do for legends who put and keep them on the map.

Apparently, the Seahawks don’t operate that way.

A little more than a year after trading Russell Wilson to Denver, Seattle unceremoniously is giving his No. 3 to little-known cornerback Artie Burns. He just re-signed with the Seahawks earlier this week.

Seattle Seahawks CB Artie Burns will wear number 3. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/z4oh0r7Kks — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 24, 2023

This is a slap in the face to Wilson on so many levels. He’s by far the greatest QB in Seahawks history, making nine Pro Bowls in 10 years in Seattle. He led them to two Super Bowls, including their only Lombardi Trophy. Ironically enough, that came against Denver.

Wilson threw for more than 37,000 yards during his time in the Pacific Northwest and nearly 300 touchdowns. He ran for about 4,600 yards and scored 23 TDs. He was dynamic and electric, a fan-favorite who also did a ton for the community.

But a bit of a messy divorce means GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll thought No. 3 could be worn by anyone. Burns wore No. 21 in his three games last year in which he didn’t record a single defensive stat. That number is now taken.

A report out of Seattle says Nos. 43 and 48 were available, but Burns took No. 3 instead.

It shows a total lack of respect for Wilson and what he accomplished during his time there. Apparently, that’s just how the Seahawks roll.

