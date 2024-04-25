Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Those No. 3 Broncos Wilson jerseys won’t work in 2024 after all

Apr 25, 2024, 12:26 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

If you were still holding onto a couple of No. 3 Broncos Wilson jerseys, they’re not going to work in 2024.

With QB Russell Wilson getting cut this offseason, many Broncos fans wondered what they were going to do with their expensive merchandise.

There was new hope earlier this week when Denver traded for quarterback Zach Wilson from the New York Jets. After all, if he came to town and picked No. 3, the jersey could be recyclable.

That won’t be the case.

The Broncos revealed the numbers for new players joining the team this offseason, and Zach Wilson is going to rock No. 10 in Denver. Here’s the full list in tweet form.

The team does note jersey numbers can change, but as thought to be the case, kicker Wil Lutz will wear Russell Wilson’s old No. 3.

Here’s a look at the current guys on the team who changed numbers.

Overall, it shakes out like this for new players:

– No. 10 Zach Wilson
– No. 13 Josh Reynolds
– No. 22 Brandon Jones
– No. 39 Levi Wallace
– No. 55 Cody Barton
– No. 61 Sam Mustipher
– No. 76 Calvin Throckmorton
– No. 79 Matt Peart
– No. 94 Angelo Blackson
– No. 97 Malcom Roach

And for players coming back, but switching it up:

– No. 3 Wil Lutz
– No. 4 Phillip Dorsett
– No. 5 Baron Browning
– No. 8 Jarrett Stidham
– No. 21 Riley Moss
– No. 23 Caden Sterns
– No. 54 Alex Forsyth

So, those No. 3 Wilson jerseys can either be a relic you keep buried in the closet. Or, maybe donate them to charity. Someone out there could certainly use it.

Broncos

Zach Wilson Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Could Zach Wilson be the Broncos’ Week 1 starter?

Mark Schlereth of NFL on Fox and Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan believes the team will open 2023 with Zach Wilson at QB.

16 minutes ago

Dallas Turner...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN’s final mock has Broncos doing something surprising in first

ESPN mocked Dallas Turner to Denver, the EDGE from Alabama is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2 hours ago

NFL Draft...

DenverSports.com

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft tracker

The Denver Broncos are almost on the clock with the 2024 NFL Draft taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Detroit

2 hours ago

Chiefs Paxton Lynch Patrick Mahomes...

Will Petersen

Report: Chiefs eyed Paxton Lynch, pivoted to Jones and Mahomes

The Chiefs wanted to take Paxton Lynch in the 2016 NFL Draft, but the Broncos traded in front of them and selected the Memphis QB

4 hours ago

Jayden Daniels...

Cecil Lammey

Rumors abound as Draft Day arrives, some impacting Broncos

There is no shortage of fibs, half-truths and lies being thrown around this time of year, but there's some fire with all of that smoke

8 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Cecil Lammey

Cecil Lammey’s one-and-only first-round mock of the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft begins tonight in Detroit, providing the perfect moment to predict who will go when and where in the first round

22 hours ago

Those No. 3 Broncos Wilson jerseys won’t work in 2024 after all