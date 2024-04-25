Those No. 3 Broncos Wilson jerseys won’t work in 2024 after all

If you were still holding onto a couple of No. 3 Broncos Wilson jerseys, they’re not going to work in 2024.

With QB Russell Wilson getting cut this offseason, many Broncos fans wondered what they were going to do with their expensive merchandise.

There was new hope earlier this week when Denver traded for quarterback Zach Wilson from the New York Jets. After all, if he came to town and picked No. 3, the jersey could be recyclable.

That won’t be the case.

The Broncos revealed the numbers for new players joining the team this offseason, and Zach Wilson is going to rock No. 10 in Denver. Here’s the full list in tweet form.

First l👀k at the new numbers for our 2024 additions! *Numbers are always subject to change. pic.twitter.com/ye7k1YlXK2 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 25, 2024

The team does note jersey numbers can change, but as thought to be the case, kicker Wil Lutz will wear Russell Wilson’s old No. 3.

Here’s a look at the current guys on the team who changed numbers.

New jerseys, new numbers for some of our guys 👀 *Numbers are always subject to change. 📰 » https://t.co/bYQfbG10Wr pic.twitter.com/AbooeiL0wY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 25, 2024

Overall, it shakes out like this for new players:

– No. 10 Zach Wilson

– No. 13 Josh Reynolds

– No. 22 Brandon Jones

– No. 39 Levi Wallace

– No. 55 Cody Barton

– No. 61 Sam Mustipher

– No. 76 Calvin Throckmorton

– No. 79 Matt Peart

– No. 94 Angelo Blackson

– No. 97 Malcom Roach

And for players coming back, but switching it up:

– No. 3 Wil Lutz

– No. 4 Phillip Dorsett

– No. 5 Baron Browning

– No. 8 Jarrett Stidham

– No. 21 Riley Moss

– No. 23 Caden Sterns

– No. 54 Alex Forsyth

So, those No. 3 Wilson jerseys can either be a relic you keep buried in the closet. Or, maybe donate them to charity. Someone out there could certainly use it.