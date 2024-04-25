Rumors abound as Draft Day arrives, some impacting Broncos

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here! In my one-and-only mock draft, I did not include any trades.

That’s not going to happen.

I believe we could see at least two trades just inside the top-10! That may or may not include the Denver Broncos. In this article, I’ve packed in some juicy information – data that could impact what the Broncos do in the draft.

Here are some of the buzz I’m picking up from league sources.

***

Let’s Team Up

Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall is a given. He’s the pick, he’s always been the pick, and hopefully he can be the franchise quarterback that team has never had. That’s not a rumor, that’s a fact. However, there’s buzz I’ve heard that Williams and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. want to play together. The Bears have the No. 1 pick, since they traded the Carolina Panthers last year, but they have their own first-round pick at No. 9 overall.

There is a chance that Harrison, widely considered the best wide receiver in this class, may not be the first receiver off the board. I think the Arizona Cardinals take him at no.4 overall, but any trade for that pick (likely for a quarterback) could change the order. If LSU WR Malik Nabors goes to the New York Giants (at no.6 overall), then Harrison is only a couple of picks away from the Bears.

***

It Just Doesn’t Matter

The buzz around LSU QB Jayden Daniels ramped up over the weekend. The Washington Commanders love him at No. 2 overall, and he’s going to be the pick – most likely – even if his agent was trying to get him dealt. Daniels has a connection with Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce dating back to his days at Arizona State, and there were some rumors he didn’t want to play for the Commanders.

This buzz likely came from his agent tweeting emojis after a Commanders’ visit where several other prospects were there at the same time. This is not uncommon. Plenty of other teams have prospects visit at the same time. Agents started to feed information that Daniels was a problem, and his maturity was in question. That’s all bogus. NFL scouts know how dedicated Daniels is to the game, and that’s why Washington will take him no matter the negative buzz around him a week before the draft.

***

They Will Take Maye

I’ve heard the New England Patriots will take North Carolina QB Drake Maye off the board at no.3 overall. This is different from what I heard from that team in January – and that makes me nervous. April is the month of lies, and there is a lot of misinformation out there. I have gone back-and-forth with league sources, and I’ll stick with what the most recent emphasis is with this team – they want Maye.

***

Tennessee Surprise

I believe the Tennessee Titans could surprise some in the draft. They could stay at No. 7 overall and select an offensive tackle. Many mock drafts have them taking Joe Alt from Notre Dame. I have Alt going to the Los Angeles Chargers at no.5 overall in my one-and-only mock draft, so they’ll need to go in a different direction.

I think they could still go with OT, but the next name might spark some controversy. It makes sense for them to take a chance on someone like Amarius Mims from Georgia. Many see him as a right tackle, but I believe he’s got the strength and athleticism combination to play left tackle in the NFL. He only has eight collegiate starts, so I think the upside is there for him to be a cornerstone player – with further development.

***

They Like Nix Too

The Broncos could stay at No. 12 overall and select Oregon QB Bo Nix. I know many Broncos fans want them to move back and collect more picks. Some even think they could move back for Nix and still get him near the end of the first round. Others believe Nix is a second-round pick. Anything can happen, but I expect Nix (who has been a first-round pick for two years) to go off the board earlier than some think.

The New York Giants have the No. 5 overall pick. They won’t take Nix there, but I’ve heard the quarterback they’ve done the most work on is Nix. Not only do the Giants like Nix, but I’ve heard the Los Angeles Rams are hoping he falls to them at No. 19 overall. Yes, the Broncos can move back and get Nix – but they had better be careful not to move back too far. The Rams could pluck him, or the Giants could move back into the 20s to get Nix if the Rams pass on the talented passer.

***

Trying to Move Up for a WR

The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to move up. They both want an elite wide receiver, and that means moving into the top-10 is their best bet. The Colts are at No. 15 and the Jaguars are at No. 17, so moving to the top-10 would require some maneuvering.

I personally think that WR Rome Odunze (Washington) is not going to fall past 10, and either the Colts or the Jaguars could move up for him. I’ve also heard the Colts wouldn’t mind getting Georgia TE Brock Bowers if they can’t move up for a receiver. It makes sense because Bowers is a receiving weapon who could greatly help 2023 first-round QB Anthony Richardson.

***

Penix in the First

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) is a first-round pick. He looked like a top-10 pick before the National Championship Game against Michigan, and after that game some, though, he could fall to the second round. As we get closer to the draft, Penix has worked his way back into the first-round conversation.

In fact, the Raiders could take Penix at No. 13 overall. I could make the argument that Penix is the best natural passer in this class. He can sling it. It’s ugly, because of his left-handed and sidearm release, but Penix knows where to the put the ball – and it gets there in a hurry. The Broncos have done plenty of work on Penix, but he may be lower on their list at quarterback. Even if they pass on Penix, they still might see plenty of him as a division rival.

***

Odds and Ends

Texas DT Byron Murphy could go off the board sooner than people think.

Duke OC Graham Barton has the consistency and athleticism to go in the first round.

We could see as many as six wide receivers selected on Thursday. It’s more than just the “big three” at receiver. I see teams like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs adding receivers late on day 1.

Shocker (sarcasm)! Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman is trying to move up. I’m not going to say for who but know Roseman loves working the phones and is doing so once again.

Teams I talk to believe Broncos WR Courtland Sutton will be traded during draft weekend. I’m not sure if that’s going to happen or if it’s wishful thinking from teams who want him (for a late-round pick).

I’m fairly certain Missouri DL Darius Robinson will be a first-round pick. Some mocks don’t have him on Day 1, and I think that’s a mistake.

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson has at least three teams in the 20s who want him. There could be some shuffling there to secure his services.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t ruling out a quarterback in the first round.

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk could be traded during the draft, even though the team has expressed interest in signing him to a long-term deal.

