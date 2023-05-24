Close
Why it makes sense for the Broncos to bring back Cam Fleming

May 23, 2023, 11:18 PM

Cameron Fleming...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

With Cameron Fleming, the Broncos know what they’re getting.

In the last two years, Fleming has been there when the Broncos needed him. He’s perfectly handled the role of swing tackle. Fourteen starts at right tackle and five starts at left tackle. He capably handled both roles.

He’s also testament to how sometimes it takes a while to find the best role and home. Denver is his fourth team. He played for three different clubs in the previous four campaigns, hopscotching from New England to Dallas and on to the New York Giants.

But the Broncos and Fleming have been a good fit. And it’s testament to his value that a third different coaching staff in as many Denver seasons wants him aboard.

What’s more, he’s the exact insurance policy the Broncos need on Garett Bolles. The seventh-year left tackle is working his way back from a fractured lower right leg. All indications are that Bolles is well on his way back to recovery.

But it’s still a significant injury, especially for a tackle in his 30s. And right tackle Mike McGlinchey is one season removed from missing more than half of the 2021 campaign with a torn quadriceps.

Chances are, the Broncos will need Fleming to start at some point.

The Broncos know Fleming, and he knows most of the players that will share the offensive-line room with him. The respect is mutual. And quality depth can be surprisingly hard to find.

For those reasons, it made perfect sense for the team to bring him back.

***

