Peyton Manning says he’ll golf with Charles Barkley in Denver before NBA Finals

May 23, 2023, 10:58 AM

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Denver Sports Analyst

Be on the lookout if you’re playing golf in Denver next week.

You might just see former Broncos QB Peyton Manning and NBA legend Charles Barkley out on the links. After the Nuggets clinched their first-ever trip to the NBA Finals on Monday night, Manning confirmed he wants to play a round with Chuck and a couple of other celebrities next week.

 

A post shared by Peyton Manning (@peytonmanning)

“Hit me up Charles! We are ready for you in Denver! You & me vs @shaq & Sean Payton? Congrats @nuggets,” Manning wrote on Instagram.

This all started last Friday night when Barkley guaranteed Denver would be going to the NBA Finals — and he wanted to play golf with “The Sheriff” while he was in town, plus the new head coach of the Broncos. The clip went viral, and Barkley of course turned out to be right.

“Peyton and Sean, get the golf courses ready. That ball fly out there,” Barkley said.

And the golf ball does fly indeed with the altitude ever present and beautiful scenery accompanying almost every course around the Denver area.

It sounds like it’s happening. But with Game 1 not until June 1, we’ll have to wait just a little bit. Keep your eyes peeled if you’re out and about playing 18 holes in the next 10 days.

