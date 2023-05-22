Tom Brady is coming to the AFC West, but his role remains to be seen

Tom Brady, welcome to the AFC West.

The greatest QB of all-time is joining the division with the Broncos, but not as a player. At least not for now.

Pending approval from the NFL, Brady will be a minority stake owner in the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it. (Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2023

Brady retired earlier this offseason (again), but it’s hard to figure out if that guy is truly ever done playing. Now with him buying part of the Raiders from Mark Davis, it’s almost impossible to see him suiting up for anyone else but Las Vegas, should he ever return.

That would certainly make things interesting for the Broncos, as the AFC West is already loaded with opposing QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Adding Brady to that mix would be less than ideal, as Russell Wilson looks to find his magic from Seattle and get his career back on track again.

Still, even if Brady never plays a down, he’s now a part-owner of one of Denver’s biggest rivals. Davis will still be calling the shots, but you better believe he’s taking input from Brady. That’s not exactly ideal, as we know he has one of the best football minds out there.

There have been no reports on how big of a stake Brady will purchase, but even a cool $50 million would only get him around one percent of the team. Still, it’s enough for him to have some say in the Raiders moving forward.

