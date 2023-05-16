The Nuggets are about to play the most important series in franchise history

This is it.

The most important series in the history of the Nuggets has arrived. The fun starts tonight at Ball Arena, with Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Let’s hope it’s the second biggest series in their existence in a few weeks, with the NBA Finals being the new No. 1.

But for the Nuggets to reach that goal, their arch nemesis stands in the way. The Lakers have beaten them in three Western Conference Finals. It took five games in 1985, six games in 2009 and five games in 2020. Los Angeles is 7-0 in playoff series against Denver all-time.

Another way to look at that is the Nuggets are 0-7 all-time against the Lakers in the postseason. But if you’re going to breakthrough, this is the way it’s supposed to be, right? Reaching the mountaintop always meant a date with the Lakers. Call it fate, call it destiny, call it whatever you want.

And to think, this was almost a series in Round 1. If LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the squad hadn’t beaten the Timberwolves in overtime of the play-in tournament, they very likely would have been the No. 8 seed. That’s a scary proposition, given what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Series wins against the Grizzlies and Warriors are nothing to sneeze at. Memphis was a trendy pick to win the West. All Golden State seemingly does is make the NBA Finals. The Lakers made sure neither of those things happened this year, dispatching both teams in six games.

But unlike a lot of previous years, the Nuggets are actually a better team than L.A. right now. The oddsmakers agree, and King James himself helped confirm that on Monday after practice.

“They’re a better team. Obviously, they’re more experienced… We come in with the upmost respect for this team,” James told reporters on the difference between the 2023 Nuggets and the 2020 Nuggets.

He’s not wrong.

Jokic has collected two MVPs since the COVID “bubble” in Orlando. Jamal Murray’s been through hell and back with his ACL recovery, but appears to have emerged an even better player on the other side. And Michael Porter Jr.’s the healthiest he’s ever been in his career.

Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope weren’t on the bubble team for the Nuggets. Heck, KCP actually played for the Lakers, a key part in beating Denver. Christian Braun was a freshman at Kansas at the time.

The point is, a lot’s changed since the last time these two teams faced off in a playoff series. James and Davis are that much older; the Nuggets have a whole bunch of guys in their prime.

That’s why it’s the biggest series the franchise has ever played in. Because they’re supposed to emerge victorious. These aren’t the Kobe Bryant / Pau Gasol Lakers of 2009 that were big favorites. This group is good, but they’re also beatable.

Denver can’t let an opportunity like this pass by. If not now, when? The bracket’s broken nicely for them, with their path to the finals playing a No. 8 seed, No. 4 seed and No. 7 seed. There’s even a chance the could get a second No. 8 seed in the Miami Heat for all the marbles.

It’s cliché, but sometimes in life you have to seize opportunities. And that’s what the Nuggets have in front of them over the next month. They’ve won eight games and have eight to go to throw us our second parade in two summers. The Avalanche did the honors last June.

The best news is Jokic isn’t scared of anyone. He just outplayed Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in a series in which they got all the headlines. Jokic is going to need some help, but each guy in the rotation has proved at different times in these playoffs he’s capable of stepping up.

It’s important to be present in the moment in life for a variety of reasons, but it’s especially important with these Nuggets right now. We’re living the biggest series of their existence. Now it’s time for them to take the next step.

***