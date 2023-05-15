Close
NUGGETS

LeBron James clearly respects the Nuggets and knows this series is going to be brutal

May 15, 2023, 2:49 PM | Updated: 3:43 pm

LeBron James...

Credit: Jake Shapiro, Denver Sports

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

You might not think it’s fair to compare Nikola Jokic to LeBron James, but that’s okay Michael Malone has done it for years and did it again before the two superstars’ matchup in the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Malone, the only NBA head coach Jokic has ever had, was an assistant with the Cleveland James early years. Now the all-time scoring champ, James credits Malone for being part of his growth and says he’ll always have respect for his old coach.

That coach hasn’t been shy to talk about how the MVP on his current roster is similar to the one he used to coach.

“The athleticism is a striking difference,” Malone says of the two. “But their IQ, their feel for the game, seeing things before they happen, work ethic, very, very similar players. There are a lot of ways to be great.”

Right now the best player in this series is likely Jokic, but James’ resume is unquestionable, and is without a doubt one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. But to get to James’ level Jokic is going to have to keep knocking off the great ones, like he did Kevin Durant last round.

The last time Jokic and James met in the playoffs, LeBron was arguably the better player and his team went on to win a title. That 2020 Western Conference Finals from three years ago looms large on this series despite innumerable differences in roster, staff, and circumstance in the world.

“This team is more playoff-tested, Nikola has become a two-time MVP in that time,” Malone said of the changes. “Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was with the Lakers last time we saw them, the veteran group we have: DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green, Ish Smith.”

James actually agrees with Malone.

“They’re better (than 2020,) they were great then and they’re great now,” LeBron explained. “Joker has two more years under his belt. Jamal has gotten back to his regular form after his injury. And the rest of those guys are playing exceptional basketball. They’re a really really good team. I’ve got the utmost respect for them.”

Unlike last time Denver is now the No. 1 seed in the west, taking on the seventh seeded Lakers. In 2020, it was No. 3 Denver against No. 1 L.A.

Game 1 is Tuesday in Denver, the Nuggets went 21-1 against west foes at home when Jokic played this year. James noted the altitude while his now head coach Darvin Ham joked the best way to stop the Nuggets would be to kidnap Jokic.

