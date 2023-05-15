Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

A title will make Jokic the greatest player in Colorado sports history

May 15, 2023, 6:22 AM

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

John Elway. Terrell Davis. Peyton Manning. Von Miller.

Joe Sakic. Peter Forsberg. Patrick Roy. Nathan MacKinnon. Cale Makar.

Those are the nine candidates worthy of inclusion in a very exclusive debate. All can make an argument as the greatest professional athlete in Colorado sports history.

Why? Because not only did they have legendary careers, all of which were or will be Hall of Fame worthy, but they also played their best in the playoffs.

They all received plenty of regular-season accolades. Their trophy cases are filled with MVPs, All-Star Games, Pro Bowl and other awards. But leading their teams to a parade through the streets of Denver is why they’re legends.

Nikola Jokic can join that conversation. In fact, he might put himself at the top of the list.

The Nuggets center already has two NBA Most Valuable Player awards, uncharted waters for anyone in franchise history. If the 2022-23 vote was conducted today instead of a month ago, the Joker would probably have won his third consecutive, as he’s thoroughly outplayed Joel Embiid in the postseason.

But that’s a moot point. It doesn’t really matter much to Jokic’s legacy.

Sure, joining a very select group of players to win three MVPs in a row would’ve been nice. But would it have really changed how anyone thought of Jokic as a player? Not really.

Getting his team to the NBA Finals, someplace the Nuggets have never been, would catapult him into a different sphere, however. Leading Denver to their first-ever title would put his name alongside other Mile High City legends.

Frankly, it would put him atop the list. Who would have a better resume than Jokic?

He already has more MVPs than Elway, Davis, Manning, Forsberg or Sakic. And even though he’d still be trailing some of them in championships, his would be more impressive.

Elway had Davis. And vice versa. Sakic, Forsberg and Roy were all on the ice together. So were MacKinnon and Makar.

They were all great players, but they were also surrounded by other stars. It was debatable which was most important to their respective title teams.

There’s no such debate with Jokic. He’d win a title with a roster that doesn’t even include another All-Star.

That’s not to say Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon aren’t good players. They are, as their contracts suggest. But are any of them great? If they were a team’s best player, would they even make the playoffs?

Again, that’s not a knock. It’s just a fact. The Nuggets are balanced, but they aren’t loaded. Jokic isn’t a part of a “super team.”

Most title-winning teams have at least two great players. Sometimes, they have three.

If Denver wins eight more games, they’ll have done it with one. And it will be because Jokic is the best basketball player in the world.

His performance through the first two rounds of the postseason has been off the charts. He’s averaging 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists. His team is 8-3.

That’s finally starting to get noticed. Heck, even Kendrick Perkins, the ESPN pundit who pretty much singlehandedly cost Jokic the MVP this season has come around.

If he keeps it up, there won’t be any denying his greatness. Jokic’s ability to dominate the game in a variety of ways is unmatched in today’s NBA. It’s hardly rivaled in the history of the league.

That puts him alongside the all-time greats. That’s makes an argument for Jokic as the best player in Denver history, regardless of the sport.

He’s that good. And winning a title would mean that much.

Jokic is already the best Nugget ever. That’s a given. Now, he’s trying to join a very exclusive club, one that requires a championship for membership.

If he gets one, he’s in. And Nikola Jokic might just be the best of the bunch.

***

Nuggets

LeBron James, Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

How the Nuggets can beat LeBron and the Lakers for a trip to the Finals

The Denver Nuggets have never made it to the NBA Finals and if they're going to make history, again they'll have to beat the Lakers

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Jokic and Nuggets on the cusp of greatness and finally earning respect

Jokic scored 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and added 12 assists in Denver's 125-100 blowout win against the Phoenix Suns to claim the series 4-2

3 days ago

Jamal Murray...

DMac

The West’s biggest bully just bumped the favorite from the playoffs

The Denver Nuggets ended their series with the Phoenix Suns by halftime—tt was an awesome display

4 days ago

Nikola Jokic vs LeBron James...

Jake Shapiro

The Nuggets schedule against the Lakers or Warriors in the WCF is set

The last time the Nuggets were healthy they made the Western Conference Finals, and this year the team is healthy and headed right back to the third round

4 days ago

Mark Jackson Jeff Van Gundy Mike Breen...

Will Petersen

We know the person who inexplicably left Nikola Jokic off their MVP ballot

ESPN's Mark Jackson was the lone voter to leave Jokic off his ballot entirely, as the NBA made the votes public on Thursday afternoon

4 days ago

Deandre Ayton...

Jake Shapiro

The Suns are now missing not one, but two key players for Game 6

Both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will miss the massive Game 6 for Phoenix Suns on their home floor

4 days ago

A title will make Jokic the greatest player in Colorado sports history