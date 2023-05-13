The Broncos newest hype video is quite different for a very good reason

The Broncos finally released the long-awaited 2023 NFL schedule in a hilarious fashion and it did not disappoint. Their social media team went all in and concluded the “Trilogy” for Peyton Manning, with a video based on the hit show “The Office.”

But did you notice something a little different with this schedule release this year? Not a single player or coach made an appearance in this year’s video.

✨ Let the party planning commence ✨ Conference room, five minutes. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023

Over the last several years, the Broncos have been doing these funny comedic skits revolving around the schedule release with Manning. In previous editions, however, players and coaches were featured throughout the videos. All the videos over the years have shared a similar style based on the hit show “The Office.”

It all started in 2021 when they introduced Manning as the new intern. Then in 2022, Manning was showing his replacement (Russell Wilson) around. In 2023, Manning was giving Broncos mascot Miles and Angela Kinsey, who played Angela in “The Office,” the job to plan the internal party for the 2023 NFL schedule release.

It’s become a trend around the league to make these joke hype videos with players and coaches to help interact with the fanbase. I couldn’t help but notice that this year, no players, coaches or owners were in the Broncos video.

While it seemed like a missed opportunity not having Wilson, Sean Payton, George Paton and none of the ownership group involved in this video, Payton made it clear when he came into this organization that things were going to be different. The new head coach said they were going to be “anonymous donors” this offseason and their social media presence was going to be a lot smaller this year. He’s kept true to his promise.

Payton’s mentality this year has been to stay silent and work under the radar, even if that means skipping out on opportunities to connect and engage with the fans. He wants to build a winning team and to do so, they’ve got to just put their heads down and grind.

It’s going to be a tough year for the Broncos, as they have nine home games and eight away games. Included is a three-week stretch on the road in the middle of the season that could make or break their playoff run.

Even after a 5-12 season, the Broncos manage to get four prime-time games. That’s because there are people out there who still believe that Payton and Wilson will turn this team around, including myself. I think the Broncos are a 12-5 team this year with this schedule. I see them losing to the Dolphins in Week 3, the Chiefs in Week 8, the Bills in Week 10, the Vikings in Week 11 and the Chargers in week 14. Every other game is up for grabs in my opinion.

While the Broncos social media team did a great job with this year’s schedule release, it was interesting not to see any coaches or players involved. The social media team obviously took a different approach because of Payton’s direction with this team. Payton has asserted his leadership in all aspects of the Broncos organization and he’s changing it from the top down. The Broncos will be a playoff team this year.

***

