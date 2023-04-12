A Shrine Bowl standout could be exactly what the Broncos’ WR room needs

Don’t confuse a lack of overall quality in the wide-receiver class with a lack of prospects. There hasn’t been a “bad” wide receiver class in a generation, and this year’s crop has plenty of quality for those willing to look closer and not be blinded by the lack of high-end star power compared with some previous years.

A few names jump out:

A.T. PERRY, WAKE FOREST

Zay Flowers stole the show at Shrine Bowl practices, but it was Perry who might have gained more from the week in Las Vegas. His route-running was precise, his moves smooth and his ability to deke defenders jumped out, as he consistently gained separation throughout the practices. Like many great receivers, he as the subtle skills down pat.

Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry tracking the deep ball over the shoulder for an impressive catch

Perry plays with patience and disciplines, both of which came in handy as he gradually worked his way up the Demon Deacons’ depth chart. By his fourth season on campus, he earned the first of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and first-team all-ACC nods.

At 6-foot-4 with an 81-5/8-inch wingspan, Perry also has sufficient length to reach out and pluck passes.

ANDREI IOSIVAS, PRINCETON

The Senior Bowl was Iosivas’ coming-out party beyond the Ivy League stage. An outstanding athlete who competed in the decathlon and heptathlon at Princeton, he actually earned more national renown for that than in football. During the indoor 2021-22 season, he was fourth in the NCAA Division I championships in the heptathlon. His skills there translate to the football field; he has plenty of speed — timed at 4.43 seconds at the NFL Combine.

With 8-3/4-inch hands, there could be some concern about ball security. But the overall athleticism should — at minimum — translate to being an effective special-teams player. It also means you can expect Iosivas to flourish at making contested catches — an area in which he fared well at the Senior Bowl:

receivers like iosovas suddenly balling out on the american side of the #seniorbowl.

CHARLIE JONES, PURDUE

No receiver had as many opportunities for contested catches in FBS last year as Jones did, according to the data compiled by Pro Football Focus. It was a breakout season for Jones, who amassed 110 receptions after having just 39 in 32 games payed over three previous seasons at Buffalo and Iowa.

Jones will make catches in traffic, but there are questions as to whether he can hold up in the NFL, as he has a history of hip issues and carries 175 pounds on a 5-foot-11-inch frame. His 4.43 speed will help him get separation; he can be a vertical threat. He’s also reliable; he had the sixth-best drop rate of 113 FBS wide receivers with at least 80 targets last season, per PFF’s data.

Iowa ➡️ Purdue WR Charlie Jones is having a start. 💥 His three early receptions tie a career-high.

He also can factor on special teams. In fact, it was his work as a kickoff and punt returner that moved him from walk-on to scholarship status at Iowa. He earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Year honors in 2021, and led the conference in punt-return average a year earlier.

C.J. JOHNSON, EAST CAROLINA

There was much to like from the Pirates’ skill-position complement last year, including Johnson, who became one of the most productive slot receivers in FBS. At 224 pounds, he powers through tackle attempts, and was one of the best receivers at forcing missed tackles. He can be a size/strength mismatch against most slot cornerbacks. Johnson is also a willing and dependable blocker.

While he doesn’t have take-the-top-off-the-defense speed — he ran a 4.66 40 at his pro day, although he dealt with a hamstring issue — he is extremely dependable as a short-range, chain-moving underneath target.

🚨 GROWN MAN PLAY by CJ Johnson!

Join the the Pirate Radio US Cellular 5th Quarter Call-In Show at the finish of ECU vs Cincinnati!

LISTEN, STREAM, WATCH

📻 92.7, 104.1FM

💻 https://t.co/Z5O9agMCMF

📺 https://t.co/wQVzNMiyTT

pic.twitter.com/Sqxc3pxTyl — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) November 12, 2022

There are some red flags. He has a higher fumble rate than you’d like — one every 30.3 touches over the last three seasons. He spent the 2022 offseason under suspension from the program for what coach Mike Houston described as “not living up to the standards we have set for our football program.” But ECU reinstated him in time for practice in August. From there, Johnson took off.

