Elway tells Woody Paige why he walked away from consulting role with Broncos

As he stepped away from employment with the Denver Broncos, John Elway had an exit interview of sorts with Woody Paige, the ESPN “Around the Horn” panelist who also writes for The Denver Gazette.

And one thing was clear from the interview, published in The Gazette over the weekend: Elway is content with moving on from the club to which he gave 28 seasons.

“I don’t have that desire to climb another mountain again,” Elway told Paige. “I’ve been to the summit a bunch of times in 62 years.”

And that will be a huge part of his legacy. But his answer to the “legacy” question posed by Paige was more complex.

“I’ve always let everyone else frame that answer. My thoughts are the Broncos always have been loyal to me, and I always have been loyal to the Broncos,” he told Paige. “As a player and an executive, they gave 28 years, and I hope I gave back to the Broncos and the fans for all my 28 years. It didn’t end as well as I hoped, and I made mistakes. But we did win another Super Bowl. Most important is the great relationships I’ve fostered in my 40 years in Colorado.

“Everyone wants to be remembered for being good at their craft. I’m proud of what we all have accomplished together. I did everything to be the best I could.”

Elway, who played and worked under Hall of Fame owner Pat Bowlen, also believes the team is in good hands with Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner, Greg Penner and their ownership group.

“I can’t think of a better ownership that Pat could have as his successor,” Elway told Paige. “The Walton-Penner ownership group wants to win, intends to win and has the wherewithal to win. I’ll always be a Bronco and a fan, and I told Greg Penner I’m here if they call on me for anything.”

But above all, Elway knows his race is complete. And no one in Broncos history did it better. Almost every significant accomplishment in club annals involves Elway in some way. He became the first to win a Super Bowl MVP and then build a world-title-winning team as a general manager.

“My body took care of me for so long I now want to take care of my body in the [quality time remaining],” Elway told Paige.

And to that end, Elway told Paige the things on his to-to list. Time with the grandchildren. Playing more golf, Visiting Normandy.

Elway’s life remains rich and full. But the Broncos are part of his past.

