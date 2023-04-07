Close
Wilson’s coach may be banned from Broncos facility, but he’s still working with the QB

Apr 6, 2023, 9:11 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverFan.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverFan.com)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Sean Payton made it clear in February: Russell Wilson’s personal QB coach, Jake Heaps, won’t have inside access to UCHealth Training Center any more.

But that doesn’t mean Heaps doesn’t have plenty of access to Wilson himself. And all the evidence necessary came Thursday, when Heaps tweeted a picture of him with Wilson and others on Team Russ.

The quarterback himself appears leaner than he did last season. That’s no surprise, given the sentiments he expressed in the final week of the seahe acknowledged, “I know that I feel like I fell short of my own standards and my own level of expectations.”

His toned physique also reflects a photo Wilson posted on Twitter last month from a family vacation.

Wilson is expected to be back in Denver next week, when the Broncos begin team-organized workouts at UCHealth Training Center. At that point, Wilson’s work with Payton and assistant coaches Joe Lombardi and Davis Webb will accelerate.

But by all indications, Heaps will remain in Wilson’s orbit — even if he’ll need to stay farther from the bright sun of Broncos Country.

***

