John Elway deserves more than one statue, build him three

Apr 5, 2023, 1:31 PM

John Elway...

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

BY


Host of "The Drive"

The masses found out John Elway has officially stepped away from the Denver Broncos, on Tuesday, tying off a quiet loose end in his decades-long relationship with the Denver Broncos that began in 1983.

There should be a unique tribute built for Elway; three statues of the iconic hero would be more than justified.

Often, I have remarked about this in a snarky manner. Folks buried their heads in the sand about the last seven years, it often came with the write-off ‘Peyton Manning and a Super Bowl win.’

“Hey, I get it. Why don’t we just build him a statue,” I would always exclaim back.

Which of course meant that using the past as a flimsy excuse for the present was weak.

Now that we know Elway’s time is truly over and all ties have now been officially disconnected, I say with all sincerity, it’s literally time to build the John Elway statue.

The era of Elway spawned 40 magical years.

From being a surfer boy-looking rookie to a swashbuckling renegade gunslinger who willed the Broncos to multiple super bowls, to the aged vet who conceded his frailties in order to win, to an adopted like son of Pat Bowlen, to an executive with the champion indoor league Colorado Crush to a decade long executive and finally two years as a well paid consultant.

John Elway is the Denver Broncos.

No epic tale is without its significant ups and downs. Perhaps the time to truly walk away would’ve been after Super Bowl 50. But, Elway just couldn’t pass the torch like Joe Sakic recently did. The results have led to years of dismal performance and historically bad decisions. But, in all fairness, at the end of the day, you should be remembered more for the good you provided to others than your mistakes.

I’m happy to give Elway that grace.

The statue itself should represent the three dynamic stages of his career.

The first monument should be the image of his opening press conference. Elway with a swoop of blonde hair cascading over his eyes was the picture of youth and confidence. It was his dynamic energy and rare natural talent that propelled the team to three Super Bowl appearances that sadly were all losses.

Connected to his statue of youth should be the Elway helicopter moment. Flying bravely through the air, the sage veteran, with no concern for his well-being, defined what it meant to have the desire to do anything it takes to win. It is the defining moment that occurred during a Super Bowl we all remember.

The last tribute should be of Elway in suit, tie and perhaps Isotoner gloves as the bold executive who drafted Von Miller, seduced Peyton Manning and attracted a plethora of other great players that constituted arguably one of the greatest defenses of all-time. Defeat in Super Bowl 48 was magnificently replaced by the heroics of the Elway-assembled team two years later.

Behind these three images you can imagine a living video tribute highlighting Elway’s career both on and off the field. Elway overseeing The Drive in Cleveland. Elway on a motorcycle blazing up mountain passes. Elway’s Hall of Fame induction speech. Elway being honored by Pat Bowlen “this one’s for John,” and Elway returning the favor “this one’s for Pat.” The emotional moment where Elway described in tears, Pat Bowlen stepping away. The images of the greatest sports hero in Colorado history could run higher and longer than all our state’s 14ers put together.

In tribute, John Elway deserves three statues and our deepest thanks and gratitude for 40 years of priceless memories.

