Broncos could find developmental options at center on Day 3 of draft

Last year, the Broncos drafted a potential developmental center: Washington’s Luke Wattenberg. He started one game and played 90 offensive snaps in all over the course of his rookie season.

The results were mixed — although the practice routine did not do him any favors. When injuries forced Wattenberg into the lineup in Week 10 at Tennessee, he struggled in pass protection and even executing proper snaps. Of course, as then-coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted after the game, Wattenberg had few snaps with Russell Wilson leading up to that game — even though he was the next man up at center that week with Lloyd Cushenberry on injured reserve and Graham Glasgow sliding over to center.

Had the Broncos not made massive coaching changes, Wattenberg could clearly be in the plans.

But a regime change muddles the situation. Wattenberg must prove himself anew. And with the Broncos signing ex-Seahawks center Kyle Fuller to join Cushenberry, Wattenberg’s outlook at center could be dim.

Another draft pick at center could further dampen his prospects. And if the Broncos look to that position, a few names could be intriguing fits.

RICKY STROMBERG, ARKANSAS

The 2022 winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy — given to the SEC’s top offensive lineman — Stromberg was a four-year starter at Arkansas. He capped his career last year by not allowing a sack in 12 games played.

A standout at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices, Stromberg’s primary attribute is his quickness. He does well at identifying and adjusting to stunts, and his ability to get his base set means that spin moves didn’t work well against him. He will need to work on the power aspects of his game, but his year-to-year growth at Arkansas shows his coachability and capacity for growth.

Stromberg is likely to go toward the back end of Day 2. If the Broncos take him then, he would upend the center complement.

ALEX FORSYTH, OREGON

A hamstring issue at the NFL Scouting Combine limited his work there, and there are some injury concerns in his past; he missed time in 2021 due to back spasms. His timing and strength numbers aren’t going to wow anyone, and could lead Forsyth to drop deep into Day 3. But that may play into the hands of teams looking for a high-upside prospect who has more positives than negatives in the technical aspects of his play.

Forsyth’s technique with his hands is above-average for interior offensive linemen coming into the NFL. But on the flip side, he had a penchant for timing issues last season with quarterback Bo Nix. This led to multiple false-start penalties.

Size-wise, he checks the boxes: 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds. His 32-3/4-inch arms are suited to interior play. But the afore-mentioned issues are why he’s headed for Day 3.

MARK EVANS, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

A decade ago, UAPB cranked out Terron Armstead, who the Saints drafted and developed into a Pro Bowler. Evens followed in Armstead’s path as a tackle, but that’s where the parallels stop. His quickness and body type are better suited to center, where he projects.

That said, Evans made increasing bulk a point of emphasis. Heading into the pre-draft process, Evans was undersized for any O-line position. In one month — from Shrine Bowl practices in January to the NFL Scouting Combine a month later — Evans added 10 pounds.

Teams will need to play the long game with Evans, and that’s why he’ll end up being a late-round pick or a priority free agent.

