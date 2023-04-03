Close
ROCKIES

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron already won an award after his fast start

Apr 3, 2023, 12:54 PM | Updated: 12:55 pm
(Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is already getting noticed by the rest of the league.

Cron was awarded NL Player of the Week on Monday, as MLB announced its first set of 2023 awards.

The Rockies went 2-2 during a four-game set with the Padres and Cron absolutely mashed the baseball. The 33-year-old hit .467 with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and three runs scored while registering a 1.200 slugging percentage and a .529 on-base percentage

Cron, the team’s lone All-Star in 2022, also had several outs recorded on balls he hit to the warning track. He just missed hitting five or six home runs by the tiniest of fractions. Adam Duvall of the Red Sox earned the award in the American League.

Colorado looked great their first two games, rolling the Padres 7-2 behind Cron’s big bat and then 4-1 thanks to a magnificent play by starting pitcher Kyle Freeland. Saturday and Sunday didn’t go as well, as the Rox lost 8-4 and then 3-1.

They’re now in Los Angeles for two with the Dodgers tonight and tomorrow before the home opener on Thursday at Coors Field against the Washington Nationals.

Cron was really special to start the campaign, becoming the first player in Rockies history with at least seven hits and three homers in the opening three games of a season. He was the first Major League player to do so since Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers at the start of his 2019 NL MVP Award-winning season.

