ROCKIES

Kyle Freeland made an absolutely ridiculous play as the Rockies start hot

Apr 1, 2023, 11:48 AM
Kyle Freeland...
(Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The red hot Colorado Rockies.

Who could’ve seen this coming?

Okay, okay it’s been two games. But you have to like how the team has played to start 2023 out in San Diego. The Rockies are 2-0, thanks to the big bat of C.J. Cron on Thursday night and then an exceptional pitching performance from Kyle Freeland on Friday. Charlie Blackmon’s bat provided the crucial blow in a 4-1 victory, with a long home run to right field.

And speaking of Freeland, while his six shutout innings will grab the headlines, how about this play he made in the fifth? This is absolutely ridiculous.

Wow! Even Derek Jeter would be impressed by that one. The instincts to pop off the mound followed by the jump-throw is absolutely insane. It stunned the crowd and still has people talking today.

With two down and 160 to go, can the Rockies sustain this? The short answer is no. There’s a reason they were picked to be one of the worst teams in baseball.

But belief is a funny thing, and right now Colorado looks like a confident group. They’ll lose, a lot, every team does, but it’s nice to seem them come out of the gate fast. Freeland made one of the plays of the year, and it happened in March.

***

