DenverFan
ROCKIES

C.J. Cron led Rockies blast multiple homers, trounce Padres on Opening Day

Mar 30, 2023, 10:39 PM
(Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
(Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

At least for one night, the 2023 Rockies had a good time.

Picked by many to be one of the worst teams in franchise history, C.J. Cron was having none of that.

Colorado’s representative at the 2022 All-Star Game launched two home runs, Germán Márquez threw six solid innings and the Rockies moved to 1-0 with a 7-2 win over the Padres. Elehuris Montero also played pepper with the seats, one of the key prospects the team snagged back in the Nolan Arenado trade.

Cron finished with four hits and five RBI, starting the season with a bang. Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant also chipped in three hits apiece, a good sign for veterans Colorado will need to produce.

Who knows, maybe the Rockies can surprise some folks this year? With expectations at an all-time low, that would be a pleasant surprise. Or even if they can get us to Broncos training camp in late July, that would be a win.

Then again, let’s hope it’s deep playoff runs by the Nuggets and Avalanche that do the heavy lifting. Regardless, Denver is a better sports city when all our teams are good.

And the Rockies did their part… at least for one fun Opening Day.

