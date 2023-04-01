Close
DenverFan
Philip Lindsay is back — in the XFL, that is

Apr 1, 2023, 12:54 PM | Updated: 12:59 pm
Philip Lindsay...
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

With NFL teams not knocking at his door, Philip Lindsay will give the XFL a whirl.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the former Broncos Pro Bowler and CU Buffs star will sign with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons. That team is 5-2 and carries a 5-game winning streak into its next game on April 9.

Lindsay’s leap to the XFL comes after being out of football for the past four-and-a-half months. He had a cameo with the Indianapolis Colts last season, playing three games as a practice-squad activation. One of them was the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win in Denver, in which he had 54 yards from scrimmage. Indianapolis released Lindsay from its practice squad Nov. 10.

Since the Broncos rescinded a restricted free-agent tender on him in March 2021, Lindsay’s path became a meandering one. He signed with the Houston Texans, but didn’t make it through the season before they waived him in November 2021 with a 2.6 yards-per-carry average. Miami claimed him off waivers; he played the balance of 2021 there, averaging 3.1 yards per carry.

But Miami did not bring him back for 2022. The product of South High School in Denver signed with the Colts in May. Coincidentally, he took the spot held by another Colorado high-school product, Pomona’s Max Borghi. A year later, Borghi is also in the XFL. Now with the Houston Roughnecks — coached by ex-Broncos defensive coordinator and head coach Wade Phillips – Borghi is tied for the XFL lead in rushing touchdowns, with 5.

One tenet of the XFL’s intent is to set players up for NFL opportunities. That is a reason why it started its season immediately after the NFL campaign concluded. With its calendar, players can complete an XFL season and join NFL rosters in time for Phase 3 of OTAs, when the offense goes against the defense for the first time that offseason.

Lindsay is just 28 years of age. So, there may be another act to come if he can show a spark in the XFL. But with his back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons farther in the rear-view mirror, it’s getting late, and the XFL may represent a final shot to recapture the glory of his first two NFL seasons with the Broncos.

***

