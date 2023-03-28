Broncos alternate helmet coming for 2023? Team ‘exploring’ that possibility

PHOENIX — Broncos president Damani Leech clearly likes surveys. The most recent one focused on the possibility of a new or renovated stadium.

“As you guys have probably learned, I do like to survey,” Leech said at the NFL Annual Meeting on Tuesday morning. “I do like asking questions.

“… I think it’s important to know what our fans really think, and not get in an echo chamber of just staff making decisions.”

His first survey focused on the team’s uniforms, helmet and overall look and design. And four-and-a-half months later, the Broncos don’t have anything firm.

“No update today,” Leech said. “We continue to research it; we continue to work internally with our creative team and with Nike to explore possibilities for the future.”

Uniform redesigns normally take multiple years — both in the design process and the turnaround time required for the league to approve it and begin creating new merchandise. So, it was no surprise that there was no change from when Leech last addressed the subject in London last October.

“Those of you who do track this around the league, you know that it’s a long process,” Leech said. “So, we’re being patient with it, and making great progress, though.”

But there could still be a change coming this season: the addition of an alternate helmet.

Last year, the NFL abandoned the “one helmet shell” rule that it instituted in 2013. Just under one-third of the teams introduced alternate-color helmets, including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Denver passed on that opportunity last year. But according to Leech, it’s in play for this coming season.

“That’s something we’re definitely exploring — and we do have the possibility of doing it this year, so we’re exploring that, as well,” he said.

Denver has not worn an alternate helmet shell since 2009, when the team had brown helmets during its throwback games as part of its 50th-season commemoration. The Broncos also wore Academy blue helmets on Thanksgiving Day of 2001 against Dallas. All other games since 1997 saw the team wear navy-blue helmet.

But now, the door is open for the Broncos to shuffle their helmet deck right away.

