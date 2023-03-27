Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
NUGGETS

No MVP battle in Denver: Joel Embiid too hurt to play against Nikola Jokic

Mar 27, 2023, 12:14 PM
Nikola Jokic...
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Well, this is a bummer.

The much anticipated MVP battle slated for Ball Arena tonight between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic won’t be happening.

The 76ers center is too hurt to face the Nuggets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jokic, who’s won the MVP the last two seasons, was recently passed by Embiid as the favorite to win the 2023 award. However, the gap had closed in recent days and it felt like tonight’s game could decide the honor. That won’t be happening, as Philadelphia would rather sit Embiid on the sidelines than let him risk further injury.

Jokic and the Nuggets blasted the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday night, as “The Joker” put up 31 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. It was supposed to be the first of two big games for the MVP race, but the second one has now been called off, thanks to the 76ers and Embiid.

Denver should roll Philly without the big man in the middle, although James Harden is likely to make his return after missing three straight games. The Nuggets opened as five-point favorites, although that number has now shifted to seven points according to several oddsmakers.

***

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, Giannis...
Jake Shapiro

Nuggets find ‘the switch’ against the Bucks and they know how to flip it too

Facing the NBA's best team, the Nuggets pounded the Bucks 129-106 via a huge second half to win their 50th game and prove a point
2 days ago
Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic...
Jake Shapiro

Next two Nuggets games are biggest tests of the year, could decide MVP

The MVP talk never cools off but this week it's jumping to hyperdrive as all three of the top candidates will go head-to-head in short succession
4 days ago
Nikola Jokic Michael Malone...
Will Petersen

As the Nuggets regain their form, the Avalanche’s injuries catch up to them

Wednesday night is what makes sports fun; just when narratives about the Nuggets and Avs were developing, each team flipped the script
6 days ago
Jamal Murray...
Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hoops: March 21, 2023

Reacting to the Nuggets finally looking like themselves again in Brooklyn and how the changing landscape of offense in the NBA is impacting the NBA MVP race.
7 days ago
Zeke Nnaji...
Jake Shapiro

Zeke Nnaji finally returns to Nuggets lineup, reveals injury

It was only 11 minutes of action in a late regular-season win but something sneaky big happened in the Nuggets win on Sunda
8 days ago
Michael Porter Jr....
DMac

Nuggets get a much-needed win, but haven’t found their groove just yet

Denver has a 4.0-game lead in the West with just 10 games to play, but they're still sputtering to find their rhythm on both ends of the court
9 days ago
No MVP battle in Denver: Joel Embiid too hurt to play against Nikola Jokic