No MVP battle in Denver: Joel Embiid too hurt to play against Nikola Jokic

Well, this is a bummer.

The much anticipated MVP battle slated for Ball Arena tonight between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic won’t be happening.

The 76ers center is too hurt to face the Nuggets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Reporting with @Ramonashelburne: The showdown of MVP frontrunners is off tonight: Sixers are ruling out Joel Embiid (calf) vs. Nikola Jokic and Nuggets. Embiid attempted to work out this morning, but team is taking a precautionary approach given density of recent schedule. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2023

Jokic, who’s won the MVP the last two seasons, was recently passed by Embiid as the favorite to win the 2023 award. However, the gap had closed in recent days and it felt like tonight’s game could decide the honor. That won’t be happening, as Philadelphia would rather sit Embiid on the sidelines than let him risk further injury.

Jokic and the Nuggets blasted the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday night, as “The Joker” put up 31 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. It was supposed to be the first of two big games for the MVP race, but the second one has now been called off, thanks to the 76ers and Embiid.

Denver should roll Philly without the big man in the middle, although James Harden is likely to make his return after missing three straight games. The Nuggets opened as five-point favorites, although that number has now shifted to seven points according to several oddsmakers.

