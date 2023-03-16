Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
NUGGETS

Out of nowhere, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic no longer the NBA MVP favorite

Mar 16, 2023, 2:24 PM
Nikola Jokic Joel Embiid...
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

What happened to the Nuggets?

Sure, it’s only been four games, but they’ve suffered some ugly losses over the last eight days. They have no business losing to the Bulls or the Spurs, dropped a tight one to the Nets and came out absurdly flat against the Raptors on Tuesday night.

And while Denver stills holds a comfortable lead for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the oddsmakers appear to be holding the slump against superstar Nikola Jokic. For the first time in a couple of months, Jokic is no longer the favorite to win NBA MVP. The award would be his third straight.

That’s 76ers center Joel Embiid who’s overtaken Jokic in the odds. It’s not by a big margin, but it’s notable. Philadelphia has won six games in a row as they climb up the Eastern Conference standings and try to catch Boston for the No. 2 seed.

But it’s not like Denver’s losing streak has exactly been Jokic’s fault. He’s still averaging a triple-double on the season and has two in his last three games. He went for a ridiculous 37/11/11 against San Antonio and 35/20/11 against Brooklyn. Those are absurd numbers.

Is it fair for Jokic to get punished because Michael Malone and the rest of the team have had a rough few games? I don’t think so, but start to lose, and people will ignore his great play. Voters may look for any excuse to not give him the award a third time in a row.

Maybe this is all the fault of Kendrick Perkins? After all, he started it.

***

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic...
Jake Shapiro

Nuggets clinch division and snap losing streak in comeback road win

The Denver Nuggets snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak and clinched their division crown in a 119-100 victory on Thursday
20 hours ago
Jamal Murray...
Jake Shapiro

Injuries affecting Nuggets way more than you think during this skid

The Nuggets are scuffling and injuries may be playing a bigger role than is being talked about, but are they the main reason for the struggle
2 days ago
Michael Malone...
James Merilatt

Michael Malone is coaching for his job in the next four road games

The Nuggets can't afford to squander the best chance the franchise has ever had to win a championship, so their head coach is on the hot seat
2 days ago
Jamal Murray...
DMac

Denver Nuggets season teetering on the edge as they drop fourth straight

A week ago, the Nuggets had their sights set on home-court advantage throughout the playoffs; now, they look like a team careening off course
3 days ago
Jeff Green...
Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hoops — March 14

Reacting to the three-game losing streak and some of the same concerns of the past raising their heads again
3 days ago
Michael Porter Jr...
DMac

Malone, MPJ voice discontent at each other as Nuggets lose third straight

Michael Malone benched Michael Porter Jr. in the second half of the Denver Nuggets 122-120 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday
5 days ago
Out of nowhere, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic no longer the NBA MVP favorite