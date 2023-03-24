Close
DenverFan
BRONCOS

Key dates on the Denver Broncos’ offseason calendar

Mar 24, 2023, 3:26 PM | Updated: 4:29 pm
Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse...
(Photo by Andrew Mason/DenverSports.com)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

At this point, NFL fans know that the offseason is really just another season, with the appropriate rhythms and pace therein.

And for that season, we now know when the Broncos will be taking their steps as the Sean Payton era begins.

  • MARCH 27: NFL Annual Meeting, where Payton meets with media at the AFC Coaches Breakfast.
  • APRIL 11: Broncos begin offseason workouts with Phase 1 of OTAs at UCHealth Training Center.
  • APRIL 24-26: Voluntary veteran minicamp.
  • APRIL 27-29: NFL Draft.
  • MAY 23-25, MAY 30-JUNE 1, JUNE 5-8: OTAs, Phase 3 (offense-vs.-defense work)
  • JUNE 13-15: Mandatory minicamp.

***

