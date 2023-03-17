Close
DenverFan
ROCKIES

The Rockies must be sleeping on jail beds, because backs are hurting again

Mar 17, 2023, 2:46 PM
Charlie Blackmon...
Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Remember when a bad hotel bed got to the Colorado Rockies, leading to the premature end of their star’s season? Last year was full of fun times! And in 2023, we’re right back to the back pain.

Kris Bryant’s back and subsequent injuries have held the big signee’s stint with the Rockies to 42 games thus far. Already he’s been scratched from two spring training games this past week with more back issues.

Bryant isn’t alone, Colorado’s All-Star from last year, C.J. Cron, hasn’t played since Tuesday with back spasms. Joining those two boppers with back pain is fan favorite Charlie Blackmon. The 36-year-old is in the final year of a six-year $108 million contract and is looking to recapture some of the magic which made him a four-time All-Star and the winner of a batting title earlier in his career.

The report from MLB.com is that there is no timetable for Blackmon’s return and he is not expected to play any time this weekend.

It was Brendan Rodgers who joked that the Rockies were sleeping on jail beds when he and Bryant first felt back pain last year. Rodgers is already possibly done for the season with a shoulder injury.

Just ahead of Opening Day, the injury bug is already biting the Rockies. Colorado has already lost some outfielders, youngster Sean Bouchard is possibly for the entire season, while Randal Grichuk is likely to miss Opening Day. On the pitching side, Lucas Gilbreath is out for the season with Riley Pint, Tyler Kinley and Antonio Senzatela all currently hurt.

The Rockies were expected to be among the worst teams in MLB and that was before the injuries began mounting. While Cactus League play brings hope springs eternal, that might be for everyone else in baseball but the Rockies.

***

