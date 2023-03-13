Broncos likely looking for new backup QB after making decision on Rypien

The Broncos will likely be looking for a new backup QB in the coming days.

The team made a decision on Brett Rypien on Monday morning, and according to 104.3 The Fan / 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis, Denver is going to let him hit the free-agent market.

Per source, Broncos notified RFA backup QB Brett Rypien he will not be tendered.

So Rypien a free agent.

The low tender of $2.63M is tad high compared to what many backup QBs receive. The more experienced Trevor Siemian, for instance, played for $990K-$2M in recent yrs. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2023

A $2.63 million salary would’ve been a lot for a QB that went 1-1 for the Broncos last year and threw just two touchdowns to go along with four interceptions.

Rypien lost to the Jets at home and only beat the Cardinals — who were playing multiple backup quarterbacks. He also had a chance to beat the Chiefs after Russell Wilson got concussed, but couldn’t pull it off.

Backup QB is a position that GM George Paton and new head coach Sean Payton will look to upgrade, with several of Payton’s former quarterbacks already being mentioned. Could a Jameis Winston or Teddy Bridgewater push Wilson, but also be ready to go if need be? Perhaps.

“Legal tampering” in the NFL begins Monday at 10:00 a.m. MT , so expect the action to come fast and furious. And Denver has seemingly already made one big decision.

***