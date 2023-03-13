Close
BRONCOS

Broncos likely looking for new backup QB after making decision on Rypien

Mar 13, 2023, 9:37 AM
Brett Rypien...
(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Broncos will likely be looking for a new backup QB in the coming days.

The team made a decision on Brett Rypien on Monday morning, and according to 104.3 The Fan / 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis, Denver is going to let him hit the free-agent market.

A $2.63 million salary would’ve been a lot for a QB that went 1-1 for the Broncos last year and threw just two touchdowns to go along with four interceptions.

Rypien lost to the Jets at home and only beat the Cardinals — who were playing multiple backup quarterbacks. He also had a chance to beat the Chiefs after Russell Wilson got concussed, but couldn’t pull it off.

Backup QB is a position that GM George Paton and new head coach Sean Payton will look to upgrade, with several of Payton’s former quarterbacks already being mentioned. Could a Jameis Winston or Teddy Bridgewater push Wilson, but also be ready to go if need be? Perhaps.

“Legal tampering” in the NFL begins Monday at 10:00 a.m. MT , so expect the action to come fast and furious. And Denver has seemingly already made one big decision.

