Report: Colorado Rockies looking to add former top prospect in baseball

Baseball America’s top prospect of 2013 and 2015 sharing the same outfield? It could happen this season in Colorado if the Rockies can cut one more deal.

The Rockies are interested in signing Jurickson Profar, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. Profar, 30, is a utility man that mostly fielded left for the San Deigo Padres last season and played his most productive season. While it was one of just three of his above-average hitting years, he’s always decent with the glove no matter where he plays.

Profar, the top prospect in baseball before the 2013 season, likely wouldn’t play in left for the Rockies since 2015’s top prospect, Kris Bryant, fields left at Coors Field. Profar has played over 100 big league games at shortstop and second base too, over 50 at third and first and has spent some time in both center and right.

Profar’s defensive versatility, particularly in the outfield, could make him an attractive option for the Rockies. Colorado has already lost some outfielders, youngster Sean Bouchard is possibly for the entire season, while Randal Grichuk is likely to miss Opening Day.

That leaves the Rockies with Charlie Blackmon who is now more designated hitter than a right fielder, longtime backup outfielder Yonathan Daza, spring training invitee Cole Tucker and Michael Toglia, Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle who have played a combined 51 big league games to fill two outfield spots for the Rockies come Opening Day.

Profar, who slashed .243/.331/.391, with a 3.1 rWAR last season, would solve some issues for the outfield in Colorado. He could be the best defender the Rockies have had playing in the grass in some time. At the very least he’s a solid name to fill in the lineup and solves the issues around the Bryant-led unit.

And all of that is said without mentioning Bryant only played 42 games last year due to injuries. Bryant has had these issues over his career, not having played in 150 or more games since 2017. The Rockies have already had to move things around since Brendan Rodgers may too miss the season, which means Colorado will need to fill in at second base as well, where Profar also could play.

Profar has definitely been as up-and-down over his career, and he may not project well at Coors Field, but there’s no doubt he’s a solid player and maybe the best option the Rockies have less than a month from Opening Day,

***