Rex Ryan would play a big role in the Broncos mission to “fix Russ”

Whether we like it or not, Sean Payton was brought to Denver to “Fix Russ.” But Payton wont be the only coach responsible for the reclamation project.

In fact, the ones with the most influence might be on the other side of the ball. That’s why the defensive coordinator hire is so important. Russell Wilson’s direct opponent on a day-to-day basis is the Broncos defense.

The Broncos need a defensive coordinator to ignite his own side of the ball, sure; but also one who ignites Wilson’s competitive spirit. Someone to bring out the fire in this offense in a way that Nathaniel Hackett and Ejiro Evero failed to. In other words, Russell needs an in-house adversary. Someone to challenge him. Someone to make him angry.

That’s what worked in Seattle with Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner and company. The hostile environment created a tension that resulted in winning football. In 2022, Russell’s only adversary was the Dangerwich.

Yes, Evero captained a good defense. But when I think about the 2022 Broncos, how good is a defense, really, if its offense is historically bad? They practice against one another every day. Your job is to prepare your teammates for the real tests. Were they not competing? If they were, the rising tide would lift all of the boats in the harbor.

Unfortunately for the 2022 Broncos offense, they never left the shore. When the disparity between offense and defense is that severe, it tells me that something was off in the preparation. And I think I know what it was.

Who was in charge of the defensive unit that prepared Wilson for games? Hackett’s best friend, Evero. In the end, covering for Hackett’s bad offense may have been more important to Evero than exposing the team’s weaknesses.

We need a defensive coordinator who knows better. Someone who will step on Russell’s throat.

Someone like Rex Ryan.

Not only does Rex Ryan have a track record of success, he is the kind of firebrand that would get Russell’s blood boiling. On television, as an ESPN analyst, Ryan has been openly critical of Wilson. You think Russell doesn’t know that? Of course he does. And I’m sure Rex would lean right into it, too.

“Hey Russell, come out and and play!”

After all, Ryan knows, like Evero just learned, that if you cover for your buddy at practice, he’ll eventually get exposed in the games, and then everyone gets fired.

Yes, Ryan has been out of the NFL for six years, which does pose a risk. But when it comes to rediscovering No. 3’s winning edge, Ryan may be able to help “Fix Russ.”

As it stands now, your quarter billion dollar man is playing like Zoolander: lost in his own reflection, obsessed with his own story. Clearly, in retrospect, rolling out the red carpet didn’t work. Telling Russell Wilson how pretty and smart and perfect he was didn’t work. In fact, it made him lose his biggest advantage—his winning edge.

The edge that’s borne of spite. The edge that bests Pat Mahomes. The edge that’s sharpened by contentious practices.

Rex Ryan’s middle name is Contentious., Now let’s go eat a g-d snack.

***

Follow @NathanSerious