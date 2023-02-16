Close
Report: Cardinals let Vance Joseph go, set to interview for Broncos DC job

Feb 16, 2023, 4:43 PM
Vance Joseph...
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Vance Joseph’s time with the Arizona Cardinals is officially done.

After leading their defense in a coordinator role the last four seasons, “VJ” is out in the desert. And the former Broncos head coach could land back in Denver. 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis is reporting Joseph will interview with new head coach Sean Payton about the Broncos DC job on Friday.

Josina Anderson reports Joseph will try to fly to Colorado tonight, and “things are moving fast” between Joseph and Denver. She doesn’t say anything is imminent as far as hiring goes, but also confirms an interview / meeting tomorrow at UCHealth Training Center.

Joseph was Denver’s head coach from 2017-18, posting a career record of 11-21 in that position. He immediately went on to be the DC in Arizona, but is out as new head coach Jonathan Gannon brings in his own staff. Ironically, Joseph could also take Gannon’s old job as defensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

The Broncos were underwhelming during the VJ era, but his prowess as a defensive mind remains respected around the NFL. Still, it could be a bit awkward, as Joseph never lived up to the hype to replace Super Bowl 50 head coach and champion Gary Kubiak.

Joseph was succeeded by Vic Fangio and eventually Nathaniel Hackett, and neither guy could lead Denver to the playoffs. The Broncos still haven’t played a postseason game since Kubiak retired, one year after they won the whole thing.

Now a return could be happening for Joseph, although several other candidates have interviewed and remain in the mix.

***

