Sean Payton has been searching for a joker for two years, and now it’s a top priority

NEW ORLEANS — Sean Payton has crossed off plenty of items on his checklist as he goes about shepherding the Denver Broncos through a rebuilding process.

The team has improved its win total in each year, from 5 to 8 in his first season and to 10 in his second. Year 1 was defined by identifying players who had potential long-term use in the plans; Year 2 saw the Broncos re-sign four core components to contract extensions of at least four years apiece between July and December — three 2021 draft picks and the team’s longest-tenured member, left tackle Garett Bolles. He’s found a viable quarterback in Bo Nix. He rebuilt the offensive line into a formidable force that led the league in run-block win rate and pass-block win rate, per ESPN Analytics.

With all of that, the Broncos returned to the playoffs and returned to relevance.

But they didn’t have one thing Payton was used to having:

The “joker.”

“They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back,” Payton told Kay Adams on Wednesday. “And then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here because you’re getting two-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

It wasn’t for a lack of looking or auditioning to see if he could find someone to fit the bill. But with limitations on draft capital in 2023 and salary-cap space in 2024 — plus the need to find a quarterback last offseason — Payton could only do but so much. Line play and passer had to take precedence.

But with this offseason?

“I say we need a joker,” Payton said.

Someone like the players he possessed in New Orleans, specifically Alvin Kamara, Darren Sproles, Jimmy Graham and Jeremy Shockey.

PAYTON AND HIS SEARCH FOR THE “JOKER”

First, there was tight end Greg Dulcich. In the 2023 offseason, he earned Payton’s praise. But his troublesome hamstring and a subsequent foot injury limited him to two games that season; a slow start to 2024 — including a pair of costly drops in Week 2 — turned him into a regular game-day scratch. By December of that season, he was waived.

Sean Payton likes what he’s seen from Greg Dulcich in a “joker” role. “Man, he can run. He’s got good ball skills. He had one of his better practices today.” pic.twitter.com/9Q3lrVYgbX — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 1, 2023

Then there was running back Jaleel McLaughlin. He fit the job description — the “joker” typically is a running back or tight end. Sproles played as a small running back in New Orleans — but he carried 190 pounds on a 5-foot-6 frame; McLaughlin is two inches taller, but slightly lighter.

And while McLaughlin has pass-catching skills, they haven’t been the best part of his game to this point. Further, his size and frame makes blocking contributions — even occasional ones — difficult, although he did improve at that aspect of his game down the stretch last season.

Sean Payton has been looking for a mismatch-causing “joker” in his offense. He might have found it in Jaleel McLaughlin. “Our vision (for him) continues to grow a little bit because he continues to earn additional touches,” Payton said when I asked him about McLaughlin. pic.twitter.com/Oks3ZCGWI2 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 3, 2024

And last offseason, undrafted then-rookie Blake Watson got a shout-out as a possible “joker.” And when Watson finally saw action last December, Payton spoke again about Watson’s pass-catching ability — which he displayed on a key red-zone reception to set up the Broncos’ first touchdown.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton sees plenty to like about rookie RB and @MemphisFB product @BlakeWatson_2, a potential “joker” in the offense. “We saw a player that was natural catching the ball & so, that was a big draw,” he said, “…and you saw pretty good football I.Q. too.” pic.twitter.com/Qv9Hmm5koe — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 13, 2024

Part of being the “joker” is to keep defenses guessing, which is why the ability to block matters; without that, the “joker” alignment might tip their hand.

“We use the term ‘Joker’ where we can get matchups,” Payton said in 2023. “The trick sometimes is trying to predict what you’re going to get defensively, if you’re either going to get a nickel package or a base package.”

PAYTON LOVES MARVIN MIMS JR., BUT HE’S NOT QUITE A “JOKER”

The Broncos can use Mims to create mismatches based on defensive alignment and personnel. But as a wide receiver — even though he can align in the backfield — he doesn’t formally qualify as a “joker.”

“I think we always gotta be saying, ‘Hey, are we doing everything we can to highlight his strengths?'” Payton said in November. “And so, yeah, I don’t know if he’s got the ‘joker’ tattoo, but he might be invited to the club.”

That doesn’t mean Payton doesn’t love what the third-year receiver and returner can bring to the offense, especially after he grew “exponentially” in 2024.

“There was a series of games this year where this player as a receiver just got better and better and better … and he’s one of those elite players with the ball in his hands,” Payton said.

Can Marvin Mims Jr. be the “joker” for which Sean Payton has been looking? “I think we always gotta be saying, ‘Hey, are we doing everything we can to highlight his strengths?’ And so, yeah, I don’t know if he’s got the ‘joker’ tattoo, but he might be invited to the club.” pic.twitter.com/10ZRVYtkHF — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 24, 2024

THIS YEAR’S DRAFT IS BLESSED WITH “JOKER” TYPES

Payton picked a good year to hunt for a “joker.” The Broncos need dynamism from the running back and tight end spots, and they should be able to find it — deep into the draft.

The shiny objects atop the draft class are Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. By all accounts of those on what Payton would call the “scouting bus,” they are the premier prospects at their particular positions. And both have “joker” potential in their skill sets.

But “joker”-type traits exist in other prospects. At running back, players like North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Kansas’ Devin Neal could qualify. At tight end, Elijah Arroyo of Miami (Fla.), and Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden II might fit the bill, with others down the list — including Iowa’s Luke Lachey and Georgia Tech’s Jackson Hawes — showing more open-field ability and savvy route-running at the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl practices that perhaps what was expected.

What Payton needs, this draft can provide. Even if it’s not in the first round.

It’s an above-average year for tight ends, running backs and the “joker” prospects within those position groups. And that augurs well for Payton checking off one of the final boxes in his reconstruction project.