DENVER BRONCOS

It’s clear that Sean Payton is very impressed with Marvin Mims Jr.

Feb 5, 2025, 1:23 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. took a big leap in his second year in the NFL.

Count head coach Sean Payton among those who were impressed.

Payton joined Kay Adams on her show “Up & Adams” live from the Super Bowl on Wednesday, and was in a sharing mood. Not only did Payton discuss the Broncos needs this offseason, but he heaped praise on Mims.

Look for the Pro Bowl returner to be an even bigger part of the offense as a weapon for QB Bo Nix in 2025.

Adams showed Payton one of Mims’ two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, and he discussed the play, but also how much he likes Mims as a receiver.

“I would say one player that we saw grow exponentially this year would be Marvin Mims. We saw him as a great returner a year ago, a Pro Bowl returner, and there was a series of games this year where this player as a receiver just got better and better and better,” Payton said.

Mims did develop a great chemistry with Nix, particularly late in the season. He caught eight passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17 against the Bengals. The following game, against the aforementioned Chiefs, Mims caught five passes for 51 yards and two more touchdowns.

He had the huge deep balls from Nix for scores against both Cleveland and Cincinnati. The Broncos even used Mims in the backfield at times, proving he’s a playmaker in all kinds of ways.

“He’s one of those elite players with the ball in his hands. So, if he’s an elite returner, let’s create a return on offense,” Payton said.

Overall, Mims finished with 39 catches for 503 yards and six touchdowns. He added 13 carries for 42 yards on the ground, all while returning 26 punts for 408 yards and seven kickoffs for 194 yards.

It’s clear that Payton is a big a fan of Marvin Mims Jr. — and the 22-year-old is just scratching the surface of what he can do at the pro level.

