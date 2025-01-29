Broncos meet with running back who gashed CU

MOBILE, Ala. — If you’re a Denver Broncos and Colorado Buffaloes fan, you might remember Devin Neal from the day he gashed the Buffs for 287 yards from scrimmage, dealing CU a 37-21 defeat at Arrowhead Stadium that effectively ended their hopes of a Big XII title and a berth in the first 12-team college-football playoff.

It was a performance that established Neal’s NFL bona fides — an all-around domination in a high-leverage contest. It cemented Neal’s place on NFL radars and helped him earn a trip to the Senior Bowl.

Given Neal’s abilities as a rusher and a pass-catcher and his sturdy 220-pound frame, it came as no surprise that the Jayhawks running back revealed Wednesday that he met with the Broncos during Senior Bowl week.

Neal’s skill set and production as a receiver leads to some comparisons with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who burst into the league as a third-round pick in 2017 and has accumulated 11,541 yards from scrimmage during his career, including three seasons of at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage under current Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

In fact, versatility was the attribute he said he most wanted to show scouts this week.

“Definitely my versatility, just being able to do everything in the game,” Neal said. “And I think it’s really important for me because I think you can see it on tape how versatile I am.

“And there are some question marks around how good of a pass blocker [I am]. And I think today I kind of silenced that doubt a little bit, just showing that I can do it and I’m willing to do it, and it’s a vital aspect to being a running back, and I just want to show that I can do that.”

While Payton dismissed the idea of a single “bell-cow” running back at the season-ending press conference that followed the 31-7 defeat absorbed by the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, a running back like Kamara could be a perfect fit as part of a two-player backfield package.

Last year, the Broncos tried to make a three-headed “hot hand” approach work, but Payton acknowledged struggling to find enough opportunities for Javonte Williams, Audric Estimé and Jaleel McLaughlin.

Estimé had some moments of carrying the load — particularly early against the Chargers in Week 16 and late at Kansas City in Week 10. But he failed to establish primacy.

McLaughlin succeeded at maximizing his skill set, but at 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds, his body isn’t well-suited to an every-down pounding. Williams led the Broncos in rushing attempts and was a key target in the passing game with 52 receptions for 346 yards, but he averaged under 4.0 yards per carry — 3.7, to be precise — for a second-straight season.

Williams has a an expiring contract, and all indications are that the Broncos will move on from him in the offseason.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said on Jan. 12. “So however it turn out, I’ll be all right.”

But all signs are that the Broncos are studying running backs closely. And Neal — who could go anywhere from the second through the fifth round — is one of a slew of runners the team is expected to evaluate from a deep class at the position.