DENVER BRONCOS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Broncos lose nephew of GM George Paton to New York Jets

Feb 5, 2025, 3:31 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos GM George Paton will no longer work in the same building as his nephew, Rob Paton.

According to 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis, Rob Paton is leaving the Broncos to join the New York Jets. Rob had been a scout with Denver since 2017, four year before the team hired George as general manager.

As Klis notes, Rob Paton is teaming up with Darren Mougey, in New York. Mougey left the Broncos to be the new general manager of the Jets last month after spending several years as the assistant GM in Denver. It’s safe to assume that Rob Paton and Mougey worked closely together, perhaps even more so than Rob and his uncle George Paton.

This marks yet another departure from the Broncos this offseason. Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky were both fired.

Johnny Morton and David Shaw both left for the Lions, Declan Doyle departed for the Bears and Chris Banjo also went to the Jets. Those were all promotions, with Morton becoming the offensive coordinator in Detroit, Doyle the OC in Chicago and Banjo the special teams coordinator in New York. It’s been said Shaw wanted to get back into coaching, so he left is front office role with the Broncos to become the Lions pass-game coordinator.

In addition to filling all those roles, Denver will now be looking for another scout, as Rob Paton will become the co-director of player personnel for the Jets, according to Klis.

