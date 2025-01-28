Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos dismiss inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky

Jan 28, 2025, 5:41 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

For the Denver Broncos, it won’t be an offseason without change. And some of it is of their own volition.

A week and a half after parting ways with special-teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, Sean Payton made another change on his staff, dismissing inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky after two seasons.

For the Broncos, this change comes on the heels of losing offensive assistant coaches Declan Doyle and John Morton to coordinator jobs with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, respectively. Morton, the Broncos’ passing-game coordinator, returns to where he spent the 2022 season, while Doyle joins Ben Johnson, the new Bears head coach who was Morton’s predecessor in Detroit.

Manusky had never coached with Payton before joining Denver in 2023, but he had 19 previous seasons of NFL coaching experience preceded by a 12-year playing career with Washington, Minnesota and Kansas City.

While with the Broncos, Manusky’s inside-linebacker unit had mixed results. Alex Singleton had a prodigious tackle tally in 2023, notching 177 total stops, the most for a Broncos player since at least 1991. But after losing Singleton to a torn ACL three games into the 2023 season, the Broncos struggled at times, particularly against the run.

They turned to Justin Strnad to fill in for Singleton, with Cody Barton assuming Singleton’s “green-dot” role as the player relaying Vance Joseph’s defensive playcalls. But the Broncos didn’t truly settle on Strnad until November, as they started Kwon Alexander at New Orleans in Week 7 and gave Zach Cunningham some looks in practice and occasional game snaps.

Down the stretch, teams gashed Denver between the numbers on the ground and through the air.

And now they will definitely be looking for a new inside-linebackers coach — and possibly for a new inside linebacker in free agency or the NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos

Broncos meet with Devin Neal...

Andrew Mason

Broncos meet with running back who gashed CU

Kansas running back Devin Neal, who diced up the CU Buffs for 207 yards and effectively knocked them out of playoff contention, met with the Broncos at the Senior Bowl.

10 minutes ago

Former Broncos special-teams assistant Chris Banjo...

Andrew Mason

Broncos coaching staff has another change looming

Broncos special-teams assistant Chris Banjo appears to be on his way to join the New York Jets coaching staff as special-teams coordinator.

1 hour ago

Zach Wilson Broncos free agents...

Will Petersen

Broncos don’t have any free agents listed on ESPN’s top-50

ESPN released its list of the top-50 free agents in the NFL on Tuesday, and not a single Denver Broncos player made the cut

3 hours ago

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at ...

Jake Shapiro

Pat Surtain II has a bold request for the Broncos, fans will love it

The favorite to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, Pat Surtain II, is also interested in playing wide receiver. In a one-on-one with Westword’s Catie Cheshire, the Denver Broncos star cornerback shared that he’s been a bit inspired by Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The Colorado Buffaloes standout won college football’s award for […]

6 hours ago

Broncos owners Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos and Colorado are lucky to have team owners like the Penners

Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner once again showed with their donation of football helmets en masse why they have been exactly the type of owners the Broncos needed.

19 hours ago

Senior Bowl running backs...

Cecil Lammey

Which Senior Bowl standouts could help the Broncos?

Senior Bowl week began in Mobile, Ala., and there were some standouts at positions that Broncos could be targeting in the draft -- particularly running back.

20 hours ago

