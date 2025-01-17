Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos dismiss special-teams coordinator Kotwica

Jan 17, 2025, 9:44 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Ben Kotwica oversaw a special-teams improvement during his two years on the job for the Denver Broncos. But that wasn’t enough to keep him in his position.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos parted ways with Kotwica, moving on from him not even five days after his unit successfully executed a fake punt to keep a first-half drive alive in the wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The move also comes two months after assistant head coach and longtime special-teams guru Mike Westhoff departed the Broncos due to a potential health issue. Westhoff worked with Kotwica over a decade ago with the New York Jets, spurring the reunion on Payton’s staff.

Special-teams assistant Chris Banjo, a former player for Payton in New Orleans, is expected to remain with the team.

There were some special-teams issues for the Broncos in 2024, both of which proved costly. In Kansas City on Nov. 10, the protection for Wil Lutz’s 35-yard game-winning field-goal attempt broke down, leading to a block that prevented Denver from what would have been its first win at Arrowhead Stadium in nine years.

In the wake of the defeat, Payton said on a conference call with Denver-area media that responsibility for the block wasn’t just on Alex Forsyth, whose spot Kansas City chose to attack after Forsyth had hit the ground a slew of occasions in previous weeks.

View on Threads

“This isn’t on the player. This is on all of us. This is on us as coaches,” Payton said. “We’ve got to continue to look at hey, you know are we big enough stature-wise there for that And understanding how the rush was coming.”

Five-and-a-half weeks later, Tremon Smith was called for fair-catch interference on a punt in the dying seconds of the first half. That led to a fair-catch free-kick field goal that allowed the Los Angeles Chargers to steal three points before halftime.

Another factor involved could be the availability of Darren Rizzi, the Saints special-teams coordinator who served as New Orleans’ interim head coach down the stretch last season. Rizzi worked three seasons under Payton (2019-21) guiding the Saints’ special teams, then added assistant head coach to his title after Payton departed and was replaced by longtime Saints assistant and former Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Denver Broncos

Broncos CEO and owner Greg Penner...

Andrew Mason

Broncos learned from ‘measured approach’ to 2024 free agency

Broncos CEO Greg Penner doesn't know what the Broncos' approach to free agency will be, but their plan appears different than recent years.

8 hours ago

A general view outside the stadium as fans arrive on Wembley way prior to the NFL match between Den...

Jake Shapiro

Will the Broncos play abroad in 2025? Penner says it’s possible

The Broncos could once again be taking their show on the road in 2025, the team's owner hinted at another international game

18 hours ago

Broncos coach Sean Payton and owner Greg Penner...

James Merilatt

Broncos need to avoid trap of believing they’re close to contending

A 10-7 record and a playoff berth were a nice step, but Denver still has plenty of upgrades they need to make this offseason to get better

1 day ago

Broncos players Courtland Sutton and Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Broncos owner Greg Penner on uniforms: ‘Everybody loved the throwbacks’

Greg Penner assessed the uniforms unveiled by the Broncos his season, and noted there was particular appreciation for the throwbacks.

2 days ago

Broncos head coach Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Was the Broncos’ 2024 season a success? Sean Payton doesn’t quite say

A "disappointing" performance in a playoff loss reveals the progress made by Payton's team, which may not be officially a "success"

2 days ago

George Paton...

Will Petersen

Broncos GM George Paton says no talks yet with Bonitto on new deal

"We haven't even had those conversations yet," Broncos GM George Paton said of a possible Nik Bonitto contract extension

2 days ago

Broncos dismiss special-teams coordinator Kotwica