David Shaw departs Broncos for Lions

David Shaw is moving on from the Denver Broncos.

After spending last season as a senior personnel executive, Shaw will return to the sideline as the Detroit Lions’ pass-game coordinator, working under former Sean Payton assistants Dan Campbell and John Morton. NFL Network was first to report the move.

It marks Shaw’s first coaching gig since he parted ways with Stanford University following a mostly successful 12-year run that saw eight winning seasons and six that saw the Cardinal finish in the nation’s top 20, but ended with four-consecutive losing seasons. Shaw resigned shortly after a 3-9 finish in 2022 and was among those who interviewed for the head-coach vacancy in January 2023.

The move deepens the ties between Payton, the Broncos and Lions. Campbell joined Detroit in 2021 after working on Payton’s staff in New Orleans. He hired Morton, previously the Broncos’ pass-game coordinator, earlier this month as offensive coordinator to replace Ben Johnson, who moved on to Chicago as its head coach — and hired former Denver tight-ends coach Declan Doyle as his offensive coordinator.

Shaw’s departure doesn’t leave another vacancy on Payton’s coaching staff, but it does once again show the demand in which Broncos staffers appear to be after the turnaround of the last two seasons.