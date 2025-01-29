Broncos coaching staff has another change looming

The Denver Broncos are about to lose another member of Sean Payton’s coaching staff.

Special-teams assistant Chris Banjo, who joined the Broncos in 2023 directly from his playing career, is expected to leap to Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets staff as special-teams coordinator. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis was first to report the potential move.

Banjo would become the third assistant coach to voluntarily leave the Broncos staff for a higher position with another team since the 31-7 loss to Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. Passing-game coordinator John Morton left to become Detroit’s offensive coordinator, while tight-ends coach Declan Doyle departed to take the offensive-coordinator job in Detroit.

Broncos coach Sean Payton also made two dismissals in the last two weeks, moving on from special-teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and inside-linebackers coach Greg Manusky.

There are Payton connections to all of the staffs his former coaches have joined so far. Glenn, hired as Jets head coach in recent days, is a former Payton player and assistant. Morton will return to Detroit to work for Dan Campbell, who was hired by the Lions in 2021 off Payton’s New Orleans staff. Doyle joins the staff of Ben Johnson in Chicago; Johnson worked under Campbell in Detroit before assuming the Bears’ reins.