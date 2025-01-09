Josh Allen confronted John Elway about Denver not drafting him

The football world might look a lot different right now if the Denver Broncos had taken Wyoming star Josh Allen at No. 5 in the 2018 NFL Draft but instead, they went for Bradley Chubb and now the former Poke takes on the Orange and Blue to kick off the NFL Playoffs.

That decision to go pass rusher over passer is said to be the biggest mistake of Broncos legend John Elway’s career as an executive. The Hall of Fame quarterback admitted as much this past summer when he told a Barstool podcast, “And I loved him, right? He was my type… That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days was not taking Josh.”

Allen has blossomed into a perennial MVP candidate while Chubb has had a solid career but was traded out to Miami during the 2022 season. Aside from the success Allen is almost a spiritual successor in some ways to Elway. The tough-nosed quarterback of the Buffalo Bills emulates a lot of what No. 7 used to do in Denver.

“I know he is (my type),” Elway said of Allen on the podcast. “Last year I played (golf) with him and I’m wondering how long is it going to take him to realize I passed on him and took Bradley Chubb instead? And it took him two-and-a-half holes.”

Ahead of the Broncos-Bills playoff game on Sunday, Allen confirmed that story on Wednesday.

“Yeah, it was. Whether it was two holes or 22 shots on the driving range, it was, I brought it up pretty quickly. No, he’s an awesome man, obviously a great player, got a lot of respect for him,” Allen said.

While Allen did take a shot at doubters during his time with the media, he had no hate in his heart for the Broncos or Elway.

“Hindsight’s 2020. Who knows how it would have worked out? I’m just glad I’m where I’m at,” Allen said.

It took six more years but Denver finally found a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft when they selected Oregon’s Bo Nix. It’s the former Duck who has led the Broncos to the clash with Allen’s Bills. Elway has since retired and spends plenty of time golfing, had he taken Allen maybe he’s still running the Broncos.