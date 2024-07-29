John Elway admits his biggest mistake as Denver Broncos GM

Former Denver Broncos GM John Elway had a good run in the team’s front office.

Elway was the general manager from 2011-2020 and things started off with a bang. Tim Tebow surprisingly led the Broncos to a playoff win after a magical season, then Peyton Manning came to town for four amazing years. That was capped off by an elite defense that Elway assembled helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

But after that, things went south for Elway and the team. He could never find Manning’s replacement at quarterback, most famously getting burned by first-round bust Paxton Lynch in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Two years later, Elway had a chance to correct that mistake. Wyoming’s Josh Allen was on the board at No. 5 overall, but Elway went with pass-rusher Bradley Chubb instead. Allen has the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl conversation every year, while the Broncos haven’t made the playoffs in eight straight seasons.

Many think it’s Elway’s biggest mistake as Denver’s GM, not selecting Allen, and he actually agrees.

In a new interview that dropped on Monday, Elway told the guys from “Pardon My Take” that is indeed the case.

John Elway believed his biggest mistake as The Broncos’ GM was not drafting Josh Allen @PardonMyTake #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/7eCwalnU93 — Barstool Denver (@BarstoolDenver) July 29, 2024

“I know he is (my type),” Elway said of the 6-foot-5 Allen. “Last year I played (golf) with him and I’m wondering how long is it going to take him to realize I passed on him and took Bradley Chubb instead? And it took him two-and-a-half holes,” Elway said.

Chubb had some moments in Denver, especially as a rookie when he reached double-digit sacks. But injuries plagued his career and he was eventually traded to Miami in 2022 for a first-round pick. That was flipped for current head coach Sean Payton in a different deal with the Saints.

But for Elway, the whole course of history could’ve been different if he took Allen.

“And I loved him, right? He was my type… That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days was not taking Josh,” Elway said.

Allen would’ve solved the Broncos QB problems a long time ago. But Elway went in a different direction in the 2018 NFL Draft. And you can tell it’s a move he still thinks about.

To watch the full interview with Elway on “Pardon My Take,” click here.