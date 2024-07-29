Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

John Elway admits his biggest mistake as Denver Broncos GM

Jul 29, 2024, 11:15 AM | Updated: 1:24 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos GM John Elway had a good run in the team’s front office.

Elway was the general manager from 2011-2020 and things started off with a bang. Tim Tebow surprisingly led the Broncos to a playoff win after a magical season, then Peyton Manning came to town for four amazing years. That was capped off by an elite defense that Elway assembled helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

But after that, things went south for Elway and the team. He could never find Manning’s replacement at quarterback, most famously getting burned by first-round bust Paxton Lynch in the 2016 NFL Draft.

YouTube video

Two years later, Elway had a chance to correct that mistake. Wyoming’s Josh Allen was on the board at No. 5 overall, but Elway went with pass-rusher Bradley Chubb instead. Allen has the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl conversation every year, while the Broncos haven’t made the playoffs in eight straight seasons.

Many think it’s Elway’s biggest mistake as Denver’s GM, not selecting Allen, and he actually agrees.

In a new interview that dropped on Monday, Elway told the guys from “Pardon My Take” that is indeed the case.

“I know he is (my type),” Elway said of the 6-foot-5 Allen. “Last year I played (golf) with him and I’m wondering how long is it going to take him to realize I passed on him and took Bradley Chubb instead? And it took him two-and-a-half holes,” Elway said.

Chubb had some moments in Denver, especially as a rookie when he reached double-digit sacks. But injuries plagued his career and he was eventually traded to Miami in 2022 for a first-round pick. That was flipped for current head coach Sean Payton in a different deal with the Saints.

But for Elway, the whole course of history could’ve been different if he took Allen.

“And I loved him, right? He was my type… That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days was not taking Josh,” Elway said.

Allen would’ve solved the Broncos QB problems a long time ago. But Elway went in a different direction in the 2018 NFL Draft. And you can tell it’s a move he still thinks about.

To watch the full interview with Elway on “Pardon My Take,” click here.

Broncos

Bo Nix Broncos QB...

James Merilatt

Sean Payton is just fine with Bo Nix scrambling during drills

Even though it's just practice and the defense isn't allowed to hit the quarterback, the Broncos head coach likes to see his QB make plays

2 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix Broncos QB...

Cecil Lammey

Is this the final week of the three-man quarterback battle?

Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix and Zach Wilson have all gotten first-team reps in training camp, but is that process about to get consolidated?

9 hours ago

Broncos throwback uniforms...

Cecil Lammey

Denver Broncos throwback uniform will be on sale very soon

The Broncos are going to celebrate “Throwback Day” on Saturday, Aug, 3 with the release of 1977 uniform and merchandise

18 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix is being bold, while Jarrett Stidham is playing it safe

The Broncos rookie quarterback is letting it fly, while the veteran he is competing with is taking the safe approach during training camp

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton joins Kenny Chesney on stage Saturday in Denver

Sean Payton joined his longtime pal Kenny Chesney on stage at Empower Field at Mile High late Saturday night.

2 days ago

Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth...

Andrew Mason

Luke Wattenberg at No. 1 center as Broncos end first camp phase

Luke Wattenberg worked at center for the first four days of Broncos training camp, but Alex Forsyth remains in the mix, Sean Payton said.

2 days ago

John Elway admits his biggest mistake as Denver Broncos GM