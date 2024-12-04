It didn’t take long for ex-Bronco Josh Reynolds to land on new team

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds has a new home just about 24 hours after being waived.

According to multiple reports, the 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Reynolds off waivers on Wednesday. Considering the Jags are tied with the Raiders and Giants for the worst record in the NFL, multiple teams may have tried to snag Reynolds. The waiver wire order gives teams with the lowest win percentages the first crack at claiming cut players.

And because Reynolds has landed on a new team, the Broncos will actually save a little bit of money the rest of the season. They’re still on the hook for $1 million in dead salary cap money for 2025.

Doing the math, prorated sum Jaguars to pay Reynolds for the rest of year on $2.25 million base salary is $623,611. So #Broncos save that on cap the rest of year since they would have had to pay it as a vested veteran. Reynolds next year has a nonguaranteed base of $3.99 million https://t.co/CLpPS3UYhh — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 4, 2024

Overall, it’s good news for the Broncos and good news for Reynolds, who could never find his footing in his lone season in Denver.

Reynolds played only five games for the Broncos after coming over as a free agent from the Detroit Lions. He hurt his hand against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 and was placed on IR.

Unfortunately, just 12 days after that Reynolds was the victim in a drive-by shooting about 3:00 a.m. after leaving a local strip club. Reynolds was shot twice, once in the left arm and once in the back of his head. Luckily, he dodged a serious injury and was back at the Broncos practice facility before the details of the shooting were uncovered by 9NEWS.

Head coach Sean Payton said Reynolds was “pretty shaken up” after the incident, and rightfully so. He eventually returned to practice with Denver on Nov. 13, but was never activated off IR. The Broncos had until today to make a decision for the rest of this season, but instead waived Reynolds on Tuesday afternoon.

Josh Reynolds finished his time in Denver with 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. Now, he’ll look to put out some good tape with the Jaguars the rest of this season, and see if he stays in Jacksonville in 2025 or is again searching for a new team.