Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

It didn’t take long for ex-Bronco Josh Reynolds to land on new team

Dec 4, 2024, 2:59 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds has a new home just about 24 hours after being waived.

According to multiple reports, the 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Reynolds off waivers on Wednesday. Considering the Jags are tied with the Raiders and Giants for the worst record in the NFL, multiple teams may have tried to snag Reynolds. The waiver wire order gives teams with the lowest win percentages the first crack at claiming cut players.

And because Reynolds has landed on a new team, the Broncos will actually save a little bit of money the rest of the season. They’re still on the hook for $1 million in dead salary cap money for 2025.

Overall, it’s good news for the Broncos and good news for Reynolds, who could never find his footing in his lone season in Denver.

Reynolds played only five games for the Broncos after coming over as a free agent from the Detroit Lions. He hurt his hand against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 and was placed on IR.

Unfortunately, just 12 days after that Reynolds was the victim in a drive-by shooting about 3:00 a.m. after leaving a local strip club. Reynolds was shot twice, once in the left arm and once in the back of his head. Luckily, he dodged a serious injury and was back at the Broncos practice facility before the details of the shooting were uncovered by 9NEWS.

Head coach Sean Payton said Reynolds was “pretty shaken up” after the incident, and rightfully so. He eventually returned to practice with Denver on Nov. 13, but was never activated off IR. The Broncos had until today to make a decision for the rest of this season, but instead waived Reynolds on Tuesday afternoon.

Josh Reynolds finished his time in Denver with 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. Now, he’ll look to put out some good tape with the Jaguars the rest of this season, and see if he stays in Jacksonville in 2025 or is again searching for a new team.

Broncos

Josh Reynolds...

Will Petersen

Broncos make the decision to move on from WR Josh Reynolds

The Broncos waived WR Josh Reynolds on Tuesday, ending his short tenure in orange and blue that also involved a very scary incident

24 hours ago

Courtland Sutton Bo Nix Broncos playoffs...

Will Petersen

Broncos have a 76 percent chance to make playoffs, can move up

After beating the Browns in a wild 41-32 game, the 8-5 Broncos have a 76 percent chance of making the playoffs according to ESPN

1 day ago

Mike Shanahan...

Andrew Mason

In excluding Mike Shanahan, the Hall of Fame makes the wrong call — again

Mike Shanahan will have to wait at least one more year for Pro Football Hall of Fame selection, as Mike Holmgren is the coach nominee.

1 day ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Cecil Lammey

Sean Payton has turned Marvin Mims into a not-so secret weapon

By turning the second-year wideout into the "joker" in his offense, the Broncos head coach has unleashed Marvin Mims' big-play ability

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

James Merilatt

Wacky, crazy victory proves that the Broncos can win in any manner

There were plenty of negatives on Monday night, but it didn't matter, as the Broncos used the positives to record their eighth win of the season

1 day ago

Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper...

Andrew Mason

Broncos earn bye-week rest after passing another gut-check test

The Broncos are incomplete enough to still have questions to answer in their rebuild, but they've already shown their foundation is sound.

2 days ago

It didn’t take long for ex-Bronco Josh Reynolds to land on new team