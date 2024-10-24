Close
BRONCOS

Broncos wide receiver shot twice after leaving strip club

Oct 24, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was shot twice last Friday morning in Denver, according to 9NEWS.

KUSA’s website details that after 3 a.m. on Oct. 18 multiple calls came in of a shooting near East Hampden Avenue and South Dahlia Street. The documents acquired by 9NEWS say Reynolds was shot twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. They also say another man was shot in the back and a third victim was wounded by shattered glass. All three had scrapes from climbing over a fence, the documents say.

On Wednesday, Denver Police announced they arrested two men in the case, Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza. Both men are being held and investigated for attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to DPD.

Denver Police also said on Wednesday that investigators are working to identify additional possible suspects.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 18, someone called 911 about the shooting. The caller reported he was driving a blue Ford Bronco and said he had been shot, according to court documents obtained by 9NEWS.

According to court documents, there’s a video showing Mendoza entering the club after midnight and he followed the victims instead of watching the entertainers. Mendoza is then said to have followed the victims in his vehicle

The Broncos released a statement shortly after news breaking of the shooting.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the Broncos said. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Reynolds was already on injured reserve due to a broken finger and did not travel with the Broncos to New Orleans for Thursday’s game. Reynolds is in his first season playing for the Broncos, signing a free-agent deal after three seasons with the Lions. He’s also played for the Titans and Rams and played his college football at Texas A&M.

