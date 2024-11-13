Josh Reynolds returns to Broncos practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Josh Reynolds returned to practice Wednesday afternoon as the Denver Broncos began their on-field preparations for the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons, who visit Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday.

The veteran wide receiver landed on injured reserve after the Broncos’ Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to a finger injury.

Reynolds subsequently was the victim in in a shooting that took place in the early-morning hours of Oct. 18 after leaving a strip club. That was hours after the Broncos defeated the New Orleans Saints, 33-10.

A free-agent signee in March, Reynolds had 183 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions in Weeks 1-5 before landing on injured reserve and missing the last five games. In his absence, Devaughn Vele picked up the slack, while Courtland Sutton’s productivity improved.

Vele’s statistics in the last 5 games that Reynolds missed — 176 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches — are nearly identical to those posted by Reynolds in Weeks 1-5.

Edge rusher Drew Sanders and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell also continued practicing as they work their way back from their injuries. Both remain on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The Broncos have seven days to decide whether to activate Turner-Yell from the PUP list, as they started the 21-day window on his ramp-up time on Oct. 30. They have 14 days remaining on Sanders’ practice evaluation,.