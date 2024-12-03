Broncos make the decision to move on from WR Josh Reynolds

The Denver Broncos waived wide receiver Josh Reynolds on Tuesday, ending his short tenure in orange and blue that also involved a very scary incident.

Reynolds played only five games for the Broncos in 2024 after coming over as a free agent from the Detroit Lions. He hurt his hand against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 and was placed on IR.

Unfortunately, just 12 days after that Reynolds was the victim in a drive-by shooting about 3:00 a.m. after leaving a local strip club. Reynolds was shot twice, once in the left arm and once in the back of his head. Luckily, he dodged a serious injury and was back at the Broncos practice facility before the details of the shooting were uncovered by 9NEWS.

Head coach Sean Payton said Reynolds was “pretty shaken up” after the incident, and rightfully so. He eventually returned to practice with Denver on Nov. 13, but was never activated off IR. The Broncos had until tomorrow to make a decision for the rest of this season, but instead waived Reynolds on Tuesday afternoon.

Reynolds finished his time in Denver with 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis provided some perspective on Payton and GM George Paton’s thinking, as well as the financial implications for the team.

Progress of rookie WRs Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin meant there no game-day room for Reynolds. Sean Payton likes vet WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey for run game and leadership.

Reynolds signed as free agent with 2 year, $9 million contract. He gets $4.31M this year. No more guaranteed. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) December 3, 2024

That makes sense, as rookie QB Bo Nix has developed chemistry with fellow rookies Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin. Courtland Sutton has emerged as a true No. 1 wideout, Marvin Mims Jr. is showing flashes and Payton has a previous relationship with Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their time in New Orleans.

Josh Reynolds is a respected NFL veteran and should have no problem landing with a new team. But it won’t be here in Denver, as Broncos Country certainly wishes him the best moving forward.